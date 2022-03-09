DIPLOMACY THROUGH MUSIC: LANDAU EUGENE MURPHY JR. TO REPRESENT U.S.A. LATER THIS MONTH AT DUBAI’S GLOBAL EXPO
AMERICA’S GOT TALENT WINNER TO PERFORM SERIES OF SHOWS AT U.S.A. PAVILION MARCH 24TH-MARCH 29THWASHINGTON, DC, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Washington, DC) Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the Sinatra-and-Soul singing season six winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent” will represent America in a series of shows at the U.S.A. Pavilion at Global Expo in Dubai later this month.
Murphy and his band will make a special trip to the Persian Gulf metropolis of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s most vibrant and exciting tourist destinations. Concerts are scheduled for March 24th through March 29th. Landau and the band will appear courtesy of Washington, DC-based Global Ties U.S., a non-partisan, non-profit organization established in 1961 to promote excellence in citizen diplomacy.
Landau’s first-ever performances in Dubai will take place in the U.S.A. Pavilion during the closing week of “Global Expo 2020” (much of the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic until 2021 and early 2022), which has been described as “Epcot Center meets the World’s Fair”. Visitors to Global Expo can explore 192 countries, treating themselves to dishes from each corner of the world, unleash their inner techie with cutting edge electronic wizardry and experience top entertainment featuring each country’s talent that most represents their musical style and values.
Landau and his team will be acting as special “musical diplomats” for the U.S.A. and Landau’s home state of West Virginia, says group manager Burke Allen. “Now, more than at any time since the 1940’s, the world is on edge, coming straight out of a global pandemic and right into this horrible Ukrainian invasion and massive humanitarian crisis. Our hope is that Landau and his performances of the Great American Songbook of timeless jazz standards and the magic of Motown can help people on the other side of the world forget about their troubles even for just a little while, then this trip in this time of global uncertainty will be worth it.”
Among its many initiatives, the Nobel Peace Prize-nominated Global Ties U.S. organization distributes numerous awards in recognition of excellent citizen diplomacy, the most well-known of which is its Citizen Diplomat Award. It is presented to an individual or institution "for outstanding achievements in furthering the cause of international understanding and global engagement".
Performing in the glittery modern metropolis of Dubai has long been a dream of Landau; he was approached while recording his debut album “That’s Life” for Sony Music by representatives of Dubai’s royal family to perform at the recently opened “Burj Khalifa”, the world’s tallest skyscraper. Murphy’s busy touring and recording schedule at the time prevented him from making the initial trip, but Dubai has been on his bucket list ever since.
“I’m humbled and grateful to perform for the team of Americans and others from Global Ties who are bringing me to Dubai, and excited to meet and sing for all the people who will be there from all over the world for the finale of Global Expo 2020”, said Murphy who has previously performed internationally in Europe for U.S. troops stationed there and in China for the Heart To Heart Foundation.
Landau is currently touring in support of his fourth album “Landau Live In Las Vegas”, recorded at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
