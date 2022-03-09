Honor and commemorate women this International Women’s Day: Select Group

Select Group Mrs Meena Darwish, Design Manager of SELECT GROUP

This year’s International Women’s Day puts special emphasis on women’s achievements while calling for action for gender equality

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s International Women’s Day, which was commemorated yesterday, March 8, sought to highlight the urgent need to ensure gender equality, which, according to the United Nations, will secure a sustainable future, an equal future, which still remains out of reach.

#BreakTheBias is this year’s International Women’s Day theme, which also seeks to celebrate women’s achievements, raise much-needed awareness, and most importantly, collectively take action for equality.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been at the forefront in encouraging private companies to have at least one female board member - a move that was welcomed by many and termed as progressive. Globally, International Women’s Day serves as a reminder of the importance of narrowing the gender equality gap.

According to Ms. Mennah Darwish, design manager, Select Group, women should be honored and commemorated for their contributions. “International Women’s Day is an important day that not only celebrates but is used to commemorate and honor women for their contributions and resilience at the workplace and also at home. It is also a day that women should use to take a step back and reflect on how they can make a difference in the world,” said Mennah.

ADVICE TO WOMEN

Mennah urges women to “be strict, but fair” - an attribute that offers discipline and compassion and one that she consistently applies in her day-to-day work.

“We work in a very heavily male-dominated field and the presence of women is always marginalized unless she is feared or holds a seat of power. Yet, the most powerful tool in my opinion is each person’s own energy. Every time I walk into a room, I try and remind myself that ‘I am responsible for the energy I am about to bring into this room’ and to quote one of my favorite quotes by the esteemed Maya Angelou, “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel’. So it is important to make sure that you are leaving the right legacy behind, in every room you enter,” noted Mennah.

“Don’t let anyone tell you what you can and can’t do, there are many big board rooms, where major decisions are being made, which don’t have enough women in them. So set your own goals and go out there and prove to yet another young girl that she can also achieve anything she wants if she puts her mind to it.”

INSPIRED BY OPRAH

As a professional woman, Mennah says that she has learnt to be sharp, a quick learner, and to always stay ahead of the game, which is necessary for young women who want to move their way up through the ranks.

“Oprah Winfrey has been an inspiration to me. She is one of the main role models I hold dearly, for the person I genuinely aspire to become. Whether that is exclusive to the female designer or the fierce woman in me - trying to make a difference by passing on the beacon of the belief that ‘a woman can be anything she sets her mind to’ – I look up to her unwavering faith in the quest of finding one self’s ‘true calling’ and dedicating your life honoring and fulfilling it. Whether I can do that by leading the way for other women in my industry or investing in educating younger women to understand their unlimited capacity to excel at any job they aspire to do, that is what she inspires the most in me - the belief that this is what I am trying to fulfill as my own ‘true self calling.”