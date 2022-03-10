Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly Available on Amazon Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly Available on Barnes and Noble Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly Available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble We Make Stories Come To Life Through Self Publishing

Kimberly Adams Set to Release New Book with Lessons on Genuine Friendship during April’s London Book Fair

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wishes don't always come true the way we want them to, but they can be realized in unexpected ways! Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly " is a well-crafted narrative of solidarity and friendship, of dreams coming true, and of hard work, perseverance, and optimism, with a dash of magical realism thrown in for good measure.Carly, who resides at Five Mile Farm in Oklahoma, is the protagonist of the novel. Carly is little but strong, and she enjoys both working and playing. Carly has a Yorkie named Mollie and a wiener dog named Okie. She also has a cat named Wally, a parrot named Annie, and a Bluetick dog named Blue who visits from a neighboring farm on occasion. Carly has a lot of animal companions, but she has always wished for a pony.Thereafter, the queen bee, Nora emerges. She is tall, elegant, revered by all bees, and she grants wishes to those who seek her out. Queen Nora and her closest friend, a scout bee named Journey, were aware of Carly's wish for a pony. Queen Nora dispatches Journey to find a pony for the little girl. Will Queen Bee Nora and Journey be able to fulfill Carly's wish?"Adams balances fun and exciting adventures with some real-life topics, making it an effective vehicle for simple messages about compassion, friendship, and inclusion . . . The warm, friendly illustrations on each page will likely entice new readers to return to the book again and again. While the book is grounded, it also holds up the magic of childhood." - US Review of BooksKimberly Adams is a practicing attorney in McAlester, Oklahoma, as well as a Kiowa Municipal Judge. She graduated from Oklahoma Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1997 and the University of Oklahoma with a Juris Doctorate in 2000. The death of her beloved llama, Charlie, prompted the author to write a children's book series, which begins with this first installment. Kimberly now lives on her farm at Five Mile in rural southeast Oklahoma.Visit Kimberly Adams' website, www.fivemilecharlie.com , for information on upcoming events and book releases. A book video trailer for Kimberly Adams' "Five Mile Charlie: A Special Pony for Carly" is also available on YouTube.This year's London Book Fair will take place in Olympia in London from April 5 to 7, 2022, with an estimated 25,000 to 30,000 number of participants. The New Title Showcase is a standout display that will draw a lot of attention at the fair. There will be publishers, agencies, libraries, bookstores, educators, translators, artists, and media from all around the world, as well as distributors and wholesalers. There will also be representatives from production companies and film studios in attendance.The London Book Fair, which will be jam-packed with exciting and thought-provoking events, will bring together the publishing community for three days of commerce, networking, and learning, making it a watershed moment for the publishing sector.For more information about The London Book Fair 2022, go to www.londonbookfair.co.uk

Five Mile Charlie A Special Pony for Carly By Kimberly Adams