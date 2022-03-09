Polyester Industrial Filament Market Growth Rate, Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, and Region Forecast, 2021-2028

Reports And Data

Increasing demand from the textile industry, especially in the emerging economies is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Polyester Industrial Filament Market is expected to reach USD 73.42 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand of polyester industrial filament amongst the end-use applications.

The increasing use of polyester industrial filament in the textile industry is likely to drive the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The polyester industrial filament possesses good elasticity, shape retention, wrinkle resistance, exceptional wash & wear performance, washability, and longevity, among others, and as a result, finds extensive application in various types of apparel fabrics. It is used to make fashionable dresses, weather-resistant clothing, and is a preferred material for children’s wear.

Growing demand from the construction industry is likely to boost the market demand. Polyester Fiber Reinforced Concrete (PFRC) is used in cement concrete pavement material. Polyester industrial filament is resistant to alkali attacks, and PFRC is utilized as overlays and in pavement quality concrete. The application of PFRC may result in cement saving of nearly 10.0%, and with fly ash, the cement saving may be increased to about 35.0%. Polyester industrial filaments, owing to their non-biodegradable property, are used in cement concrete road works, thereby assisting in the conservation of environment.

Key Players covered in this report are

Tongkun Group Co. Ltd., Shenghong Corp., Xin Feng Ming Group, Reliance Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., William Barnet & Son LLC, Hengli Group, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Polyfibre Industries, Toray Industries Inc., and GreenFiber International SA, among others.

Major Points covered in this report are as below

Market Overview:

The chemicals and materials industry is made up of a diverse group of businesses that differ in size, geography, business style, and end-market emphasis. These businesses are part of a larger ecosystem that includes oil, gas, coal, minerals, and bio-based materials as raw materials on one hand and a diverse range of application industries on the other. Petrochemicals, diversified manufacturers, and speciality chemical businesses have all been segments of the sector in the past.

The chemical industry has long been associated with Western Europe and North America. For a long time, Europe has been the leading manufacturer of chemical products, followed by the United States and Japan.

The Polyester Industrial Filament market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the Polyester Industrial Filament market.

Based on Product Type market is segmented into:

Partially Oriented Yarn (POY)

Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY)

Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY)

Others

Based on Application market is segmented into:

Tire Cords

Mechanical Rubber Goods

Non-Woven Fabrics

Air Bags

Sew Threads

Others

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

