Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Sliding Vane Air Motor Market Size, Share, Trend, Share Growth & Forecast, 2025

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Sliding Vane Air Motor Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the sliding vane air motor market accounted for $2,575.8 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $3,677.7 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.61% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market share in terms of revenue by accruing 36.0% share, which was followed by Europe.

Sliding vane air motor are air motors that constitute multiple vanes fitted on slotted rotor. These motors utilize the energy stored in form of compressed air to exert pressure on vanes, which convert the potential energy into mechanical work by providing rotational motion to the central shaft. Moreover, increase in investment toward superior industrial tools and systems and the ability to perform efficiently in hazardous conditions with low fuel consumption boost the growth of the sliding vane air motor market. However, high energy consumption and low demand in heavy duty applications are expected to hamper the market growth.

The products segment accounted for the highest market share of about 74.00% in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period. Among end-user industries, the others sector is expected to be the leading revenue contributor in rotary vane air motor market in the coming years. The industrial equipment segment accounted for a major share of about 75.00% in 2017, owing to increase in demand for tools with variable torque, speed, and fastening capabilities.

Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest growing regions in the global sliding vane air motor market. It is expected to witness higher growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for sliding vane air motor in industrial equipment used in automotive and manufacturing industries.

The report includes a comprehensive study of major market players including are

Prominent players, such as Atlas Copco, Parker Hannifin Corporation, SANEI Co. Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand, Bibus AG, FIAM, Desoutter Industrial Tools, Globe Airmotors, Sommer-Technik, and Ferry Produits, have focused on developing new products and components to sustain the competition and expand their market presence.

The study of the market players covers the company overview, price analysis, and value chain, along with portfolio analysis of services and products. These players have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, new product launches, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the market.

Key Findings of the Sliding Vane Air Motor Market:

In 2017, the product segment dominated the global sliding vane air motor market, in terms of revenue, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period

The industrial equipment segment is projected to witness the highest revenue during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Major market players analyzed in the report:

The report provides a study of the past and current market trends and evaluates the future opportunities. The Sliding Vane Air Motor Market study focuses on the market trends and upcoming opportunities that help understand the driving factors of the market. In addition, the report offers granular, robust, and qualitative data.

The report includes a brief summary of the market along with a SWOT analysis of the major market players and their financial analysis. The report covers a business overview and portfolio analysis of services that major companies offer. The study analyzes the recent market developments such as expansion, joint ventures, and product launches. Moreover, the study aids new business entrants and stakeholders to understand the long-term profitability of the market.

