Global Baby Indoor Products Market (Baby Rocker/ Bouncers/ Swing, Baby Feeding Bottle, Baby High Chair, Baby Walker, Baby Potty Training Seat, and Baby Bath Tub) is anticipated to cross USD 14 Billion By 2026 :- Bonafide Research

The report covers By Product Type, By Sales Channel (Hypermarket & Super market, Specialty Stores, online), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), and By Leading 20 Countries

/EIN News/ -- Clifton, New Jersey, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report titled 'Global Indoor Products Market Outlook, 2026' published by Bonafide Research identifies and discusses recent developments in baby products across the globe. According to the report, the global indoor products market is expected to cross USD 14 Billion mark by 2026 and the potty seat is expected to grow rapidly among all these segments. Specialty stores would contribute more than 40% of the market in 2026 whereas e-commerce sales would contribute more than 15% of the market. Majorly because of the baby population the Asia-pacific region would contribute over 35% of the market. However, what makes the Asia Pacific market lucrative are not just the demographic advantage, but also the economic growth and momentum. Europe and North America together contribute more than 45% of the baby indoor product sales. The average selling price of these western countries would allow them to contribute further. In the case of countries, USA and China are expected to contribute more than 32% of the market in 2026 and India is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the forecast period. The report has covered the market size and share of more than 20 countries with emerging trends & developments, opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets. The researcher has considered regulations, product approvals, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

The Baby Rocker, Bouncer and Swing Market contribute the most in the Global baby indoor products market. For most newborns, rocking or any similar movement gives them the feeling of still being inside their mother’s womb. The baby rockers and bouncers are the equipment that provides a safe & entertaining space for the baby while the parents are occupied with their work. These devices usually have three parts- seats, an arch for supporting the baby’s back, and a strap to secure the baby. Few rockers and bouncers have hooks to attach toys to keep the baby entertained. Vibrations, different recline positions, and musical rhymes are different features embedded in a baby rocker. The gentle rhymes help to strengthen the child’s vestibular system which helps is developing gestures. Baby rockers can be used right from the time the baby is born till the toddler age at which stage the rocker can be converted into a chair. Safety, reliability, comfort, ease of cleaning, and cost are factors that play an important role in the selection of baby rockers. The seat cover of the baby rocker has attractive designs and comes in a variety of lengths and fabrics including cotton and linen. Seat material that is soft, easy to wipe and machine washable is very much in trend. Currently, baby rockers have sensors integrated in them which help to track the infants at regular intervals. The market is segmented between electric and manual where manual leads the way but electric is expected to grow much faster pace in the forecasted period. Baby rockers are high in demand due to factors such as the rise in the disposable income group, increasing tendency of people to buy innovative products, decreasing infant mortality rate etc.

The market contribution of the Baby Bottle market is nearly the same but it has slower growth compared to Baby Rocker, Bouncer and Swing Market. Bottle‐feeding is an infant feeding modality that has been in existence since ancient times, and currently, a significant number of infants are being fed via a bottle with either breast milk or formula. All babies are different, and the size chosen should depend more on the baby's comfort than the age range specified. Modern infant feeding bottles vary substantially in appearance and design. The increasing number of working women and the rising acceptance of infant formula and perfectly ventilated feeding bottles drive the baby feeding bottle market. However, the complexity associated with the distortion of bottles kept in freezers further restricts the market's growth. Several boosters such as rising demand for BPA and harmful chemical-free baby bottles and increasing preference for glass, stainless steel and silicone bottles create opportunities for the global baby feeding bottle market. Silicon and glass bottles have contributed less than 15% of the market but they are growing rapidly. However, health concerns associated with plastics are likely to challenge the market's growth during the forecast period. The baby bottles market is in the maturity stage and because of which the forecasted growth is slowest among other indoor products.

We provide 10% free customization with this report; we have considered the covid-19 effect for the year 2020 and in the forecast period.

The rapid increase in demand for baby high chairs to feed older babies and younger toddlers has been observed over the last few years. The seat is raised a fair distance from the ground, so that a person of adult height may spoon-feed the child comfortably from a standing position. The baby high chair market is driven by increasing awareness about high chairs, a rise in birth rates and evolution in the e-commerce Industry. Also, an increase in urbanization and improved economic conditions are likely to boost the market to reach USD 2.3 Billion by 2026. The market has been segmented on Travel/ Portable High Chair, Standard High Chair, Convertible/ Booster, Foldable High Chair, Hook on Table high Chair and Others out of which standard and convertible together contribute over 60% of the market.

The highchair market is followed by Potty seats & chairs, it is a plastic toilet made specifically for training babies. They are mostly standalone and portable which are easily attached to the regular toilet so that the child can sit comfortably and overcome the anxiety of using toilets. They are seats are available in different designs, colours, and characters. Removable potty training seats are portable so they can be easily taken along when away from home, also there is no need for clean-up after use. Further, the availability of the product with new features such as handles and ladders is also helping in the growth of the potty training seat market. The increasing disposable income and rising standard of living and the increase of the parent's concerns about the overall potty training is increasing the market demand for potty training seats globally. The market has been segmented in Potty Seat/ Reducer and Potty chairs out of which Potty Seat leads the market.

Same as baby bottles baby walkers are in tradition in many countries but some of the western countries have banned it because of safety concerns. Since 2004, baby walkers have been banned in Canada, whereas in the US there have been repeated calls for banning the same. The evolution of baby walkers started in the 15th century, with advancements reaching different designs and innovative features. The baby walkers are made of synthetic materials with wheels, a seat, a rigid frame and a tray with toys or jangles attached. Baby walkers help babies to take their first walking steps, young babies unable to walk properly move around briskly in a confined space by applying assertive force. However, it is a non-essential nursery product and there are many reported accidents and injuries caused because of elevated height, increased mobility and rate of speed. These baby walkers are used for babies in the age group of 5 to 15 months and they are portable as they can be compacted for mobility from one place to another. The baby walkers market is driven by the rising infant population, increasing consumer purchasing power, especially in developing countries, working population. On the other hand, one of the important challenging situations for baby walker manufacturers is the cheap low-cost suppliers emerging at a fast rate. Growing preference for eco-friendly products is expected to create opportunities for players in this market.

In the baby bathtub segment, the market has a large number of international brands, the increasing number of local players is to be a threat as there are less entry barriers. The market has been segmented in foldable baby bathtubs, standard plastic baby bathtubs, convertible baby bathtubs, inflatable baby bathtubs, hammock baby bathtubs, and cushion bathtubs are a few of the popular infant bathtubs.

GROWTH DRIVERS:

Improved economic conditions around the globe.

Increase in disposable income of the consumers.

Increase in consumer`s purchasing power.

Decrease infant mortality rate.

The rise in birth rates.

Increases infant population.

An increasing number of working women.

Rapid urbanization.

Increased the standard of living.

Increase consumer awareness.

Increase parents' concern.

Evolution in the e-commerce Industry.

CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT

• Geography: Global

• Base year: 2020

• Historical year: 2015

• Forecasted year: 2026

REGIONS COVERED:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

ASPECTS COVERED IN THE REPORT

• Market Size by Value for the period (2015-2026F)

• Market Share by Product Type (Baby Rocker/Bouncers/Swing, Baby Feeding Bottle, Baby High Chair, Baby Walker, Baby Potty Training Seat, and Baby Bath Tub)

• Market Share by Sales Channel (Supermarket & Hypermarket, Specialty & Online Sales Channel)

• Market Share by Region and top 20 countries.



KEY PLAYERS: The leading players are Mattel inc. (Fisher-Price), Baby Trend, TOMY Company, Ltd., Artsana Group (Chicco), Delta Children, Brevi Milano SPA, Summer Infant (USA), Inc., Primo Baby Products, Stokke AS, Dream On Me Inc., Bebe au Lait, LLC (Puj), Graco Children's Products Inc., Britax Child Safety, Inc., Infantino, LLC., BabyBjorn AB, Peg Perego, Aprica Kassai, Hauck Group, Combi Corp, Regalo Baby, Goodbaby International Holdings (Evenflo) and Dorel Industries Inc.

OTHER PLAYERS: Babisil International Ltd., Pigeon Corporation, Handi-Craft Company, Munchkin Inc., Inglesina USA Inc., Angelcare Monitor Inc., Cherub Baby, Mason Bottle, Mayborn Group Ltd. and Dreambaby.

