Verasity $VRA Lists on Tier-1 Cryptocurrency Exchange Crypto.com
EINPresswire.com/ -- London, 9th March - Verasity is pleased to announce that its native ecosystem token, $VRA, is now listed on one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, Crypto.com. With this listing, $VRA is now traded on five of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges worldwide according to CoinGecko; including Crypto.com, Huobi, OKX, KuCoin, and Gate.io—representing a combined daily trading volume of some $13 billion.
One of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges by both trading volume and users, Crypto.com have developed a hugely popular cryptocurrency exchange app based in Singapore. Founded in 2016, the Crypto.com app has over 10 million users at the time of writing.
Crypto.com provides direct fiat off-ramps for users worldwide, through their exclusive crypto-enabled Visa debit cards, providing an avenue for $VRA holders to use their funds for real-world purchases. This represents one of the first times that $VRA can be used in real-world transactions through a crypto-enabled debit card.
R J Mark, CEO of Verasity, says:
“Once again, we prove that we are relentlessly pursuing real-world adoption for $VRA and integration with the leading exchanges and service providers in the blockchain industry. We are pleased to have passed Crypto.com’s exacting due diligence standards, and we are looking forward to welcoming a new wave of $VRA supporters who join us from the Crypto.com community”
The listing comes just weeks after Verasity announced that it had secured exclusive broadcast rights to the Axie Infinity GalAxie Cup 2022, hosting the tournament for the second year in a row.
About Crypto.com: Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 10 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have ISO/IEC 27001:2013, CCSS Level 3, ISO/IEC 27701:2019 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 3000+ strong team. Find out more by visiting https://crypto.com.
About Verasity: Verasity.io is a protocol and product layer blockchain platform for esports and digital content. Verasity is committed to delivering a better user experience for all stakeholders within the digital content space. By offering transparency, security, and trust with our patented Proof of View technology, we are working to eliminate online ad fraud and NFT fraud—ultimately changing how digital advertising is done today. Within esports, Verasity promises to dominate the industry with VeraEsports, using superior blockchain technology and the best-gamified viewership experience. Follow Verasity on Twitter, LinkedIn, Discord, and Reddit. Visit https://verasity.io.
Julia Linehan
