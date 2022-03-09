Europe is Likely to Continue its Dominance in Terms of Value with 38% of the Global Forestry Machinery Market Share
Forestry Machinery Market Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032
The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Forestry Machinery. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Forestry Machinery Market across various industries and regions.
The forestry machinery market is anticipated to experience moderate growth during the forecast duration of 2020-2030, at a CAGR of around 5%. The forest products industry is highly integrated with housing, consumer goods, and manufacturing industry, among others. Rapid slowdown in the operations of these industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic is causing volatile demand for forestry products.
The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Forestry Machinery market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Forestry Machinery
This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Forestry Machinery, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Forestry Machinery Market.
Key Segments of Forestry Machinery Market
Machine
Skidders
Forwarders
Swing Machines
Bunchers
Harvesters
Loaders
Other Forestry Machinery
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia & Oceania
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Fact.MR’s study on the forestry machinery market offers information divided into key segments – machine and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.
Key Takeaways from Global Forestry Machinery Market Study
- The global forestry machinery market is projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 2 Bn, and is anticipated to expand at a value CAGR of 5% during the forecast period
- By machine, forwarders are set to hold a share-wide market dominance with over 38% of the total market value by the end of the forecast period.
- Skidders are projected to progress at a value CAGR of 5%, and be valued 1.5X more than bunchers by the end of 2020.
- By region, Europe is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing forestry machinery market, and surpass a market valuation of US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of 2030.
“The impact of COVID-19 will have long-term implications on the growth of the forestry machinery market. It is anticipated that, even if the pandemic is brought under control, demand is expected to remain muted till the end of 2020, owing to uncertain economic conditions. However, a positive outlook for forestry machinery in developing countries of Asia Pacific, coupled with a shift towards mechanized mode of operations, is anticipated to foster the demand for forestry machinery over the coming years,”says a Fact.MR analyst.
Industry Players Focusing on Product Launches to Stimulate Growth
Key players in the forestry machinery market are Komatsu Ltd., Tigercat International Inc., Deere & Co., Barko Hydraulics L.L.C., Caterpillar, Inc. AGCO Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Ponsse Oyj, and Rottne Industri AB, among others. Prominent manufacturers are focusing on introducing new products in order to broaden their customer base and gain a competitive edge over other players. For instance,
In 2020, Komatsu introduced its new 901XC 8WD Harvester, which is a thinning powerhouse for challenging steep, rough, or soft terrain. Further, the harvester is integrated with a ‘Double Comfort Bogie’ drive system that provides excellent handling and follows the terrain more closely than competitors’ 8WD machines.
In 2020, Tigercat introduced its H-series Skidders. The new skidder line includes the 620H, 630H, and 632H four-wheel models, as well as the 625H and 635H six-wheel models. These skidders are integrated with a Turnaround system that lets the operator rotate its seat 220°.
In 2020, John Deere launched its Mechanical Self-Leveling Loader (MSL) option for small tractors. These are designed to keep loads level throughout the lift. The new loaders are compatible with John Deere 1E, 1R, 2R, and 3E compact utility tractors.
Key Question answered in the survey of Forestry Machinery market report:
- Which are the major countries driving demand for Forestry Machinery Market?
North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific , Japan are the major countries driving demand for Forestry Machinery Market
- What is the CAGR for Forestry Machinery Market?
Forestry Machinery Market Is Anticipated To Grow At CAGR Of 5% During The Forecast Period By 2030
More Valuable Insights on Forestry Machinery Market
Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Forestry Machinery, Sales and Demand of Forestry Machinery, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria
