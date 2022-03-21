Investing for Capital Growth as a UK Expat or Foreign National

Investing in a property for its capital growth potential is a great way to invest for a long-term purpose like retirement or for an inheritance.

The North West currently has the joint highest prediction for capital growth over the next five years in the UK (18.8%), bolstered by the performance of capital growth hotspots within the region like Manchester and Liverpool.

Yorkshire and The Humber benefits massively from the presence of major cities like Leeds and Sheffield, which are continually popular as places to live, work and study.

The North East has a capital growth prediction of 17.6% and is also one of the most affordable areas to buy property in the UK.