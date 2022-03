Multiplex Assay Market Qualitative Insights on Application & Outlook by Share, Future Growth

Multiplex assay market size was valued at $1,940.49 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,366.32 million by 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multiplex assays are techniques in which multiple analytes are analyzed simultaneously, and hence are economical and easily controlled in any sample assay. These assays enable extraction of more data from a sample in the same time as compared to single-plex assays. The major factors which drive the growth of this market include increase in R&D activities for the detection biomarkers for various diseases & treatment options of diseases, rise in adoption of personalized medicine for increasing safety & efficacy of therapies, and benefits such as lower operational cost & reduced labor. However, dearth of skilled labor and high capital investment are anticipated to restrain the multiplex assay market growth during the forecast period.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

โ€ข Luminex Corporation

โ€ข Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

โ€ข Illumina Inc.

โ€ข Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

โ€ข QIAGEN N.V.

โ€ข Becton, Dickinson and Company

โ€ข Abcam PLC

โ€ข Seegene Inc.

โ€ข Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC

โ€ข Randox Laboratories Ltd.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1921

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

โ€ข By type, the protein based multiplex assay segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to upsurge in adoption of protein based multiplex assays, and continuously investing in R&D for the introduction of innovative technology.

โ€ข By product, the reagents and consumables segment dominated the global Multiplex assay market in 2020. This is attributed to rising demand increasing demand of consumables and the recurring purchase of assays and reagents for increasing research applications.

โ€ข Based on application, the research and development segment dominated the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period owing to wide applications of multiplex assay technologies in research & development functions and convenience and quicker results offered by the multiplex assays while performing assays.

โ€ข By end users, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the global Multiplex assay market in 2020. This is attributed to rise in penetration of multiplex assays in pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, as compared to conventional assays, for biomolecules detection, biomarker validation, and measuring the pathways for diseases & physiological activities.

๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1921

The multiplex assay market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application, end users, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into protein based multiplex assays, nucleic acid-based multiplex assay, and other multiplex assays. The protein based multiplex assay segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, owing to upsurge in adoption of protein-based multiplex assays, and continuously investing in R&D for the introduction of innovative technology.

By product, the multiplex assay market is classified into reagents & consumables, instruments & accessories, software & services. The reagents and consumables segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, owing to rising demand increasing demand of consumables and the recurring purchase of assays and reagents for increasing research applications.

Depending on application, the market is classified into clinical diagnostics, research & development, and companion diagnostics. The research and development segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, owing to wide applications of multiplex assay technologies in research & development functions and convenience and quicker results offered by the multiplex assays while performing assays.

By end user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinical laboratories, research institutes, and pharmaceuticals & biotechnology companies. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in penetration of multiplex assays in pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, as compared to conventional assays, for biomolecules detection, biomarker validation, and measuring the pathways for diseases & physiological activities.

๐—š๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐——๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/multiplex-assays-market

๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:

Mechanical Ventilators Market

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market

๐€๐•๐„๐๐”๐„- ๐€ ๐’๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐œ๐ซ๐ข๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง-๐๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐‹๐ข๐›๐ซ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ (๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐จ๐ง-๐๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐, ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐›๐ฌ๐œ๐ซ๐ข๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง-๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐จ๐๐ž๐ฅ) ๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ง ๐š๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐ข๐›๐ซ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐š๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐š๐ง๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ฒ๐ฐ๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž. ๐ ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ฌ, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ค: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.