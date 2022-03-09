SGT (Small Goal Token) Announces the Implementing of Token Burning

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SGT (Small Goal Token), an innovative Decentralized Finance project, has burned 30 trillion tokens, causing extreme deflation of SGT as the best solution to the financial downturn.



The SGT ecosystem is dedicated to a decentralized economic model in order for every member of its community to reap the benefits of the model. To cause deflation and raise the value of SGT, the tokens are burned. Because it reduces market circulation, this deflationary mechanism would help to reduce selling pressure to a large extent. The cycle between SGT transactions and the burning mechanism contributes to the token's value increasing, which benefits SGT holders.

The supply of traditional finance can be uncontrollable at times. For example, in 1929, the United States' financial industry suffered heavy losses, followed by a stock market crash, which caused an economic crash. The Great Depression lasted ten years as a result of the economy's crash, with businesses closing and real estate collapsing. The main reason for this is that information from various economic entities in traditional finance supply is siloed and not shared with one another. The performance risks are also ineffectively managed, making it easy for the economy to collapse once financial instability occurs.

SGT aims to integrate the best technology with financial systems in order to help all market participants trust each other and maintain a better financial environment, but it is also important to note that the problem of value appreciation under extreme finance necessitates extreme deflation in order to protect.

SGT is an economic model developed by economists and mathematicians that is based on the gold standard monetary system and a deflation mechanism to assist everyone in surviving the Kangbo cycle's recession. The smart contract is completely open source, SGT creates the world's most advanced business deflation model, the total global issuance is 210 trillion, the estimated destruction rate is 99.9999 percent, and 2.1 million SGT will be retained at the end.

SGT is dedicated to creating a financial ecosystem that is secure, efficient, fair, and profitable. The address for the burning mechanism is public, and the smart contract is used to aid in the establishment of trust in the ecosystem. It is safe to say that the innovative SGT's extreme deflation has piqued the interest and recognition of cryptocurrency "Whales." Furthermore, SGT has passed the security audits of two security auditing institutions, and SGT is well positioned to increase in value in 2022.

