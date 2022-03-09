Submit Release
News Search

There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,669 in the last 365 days.

SGT (Small Goal Token) Announces the Implementing of Token Burning

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SGT (Small Goal Token), an innovative Decentralized Finance project, has burned 30 trillion tokens, causing extreme deflation of SGT as the best solution to the financial downturn.

The SGT ecosystem is dedicated to a decentralized economic model in order for every member of its community to reap the benefits of the model. To cause deflation and raise the value of SGT, the tokens are burned. Because it reduces market circulation, this deflationary mechanism would help to reduce selling pressure to a large extent. The cycle between SGT transactions and the burning mechanism contributes to the token's value increasing, which benefits SGT holders.

The supply of traditional finance can be uncontrollable at times. For example, in 1929, the United States' financial industry suffered heavy losses, followed by a stock market crash, which caused an economic crash. The Great Depression lasted ten years as a result of the economy's crash, with businesses closing and real estate collapsing. The main reason for this is that information from various economic entities in traditional finance supply is siloed and not shared with one another. The performance risks are also ineffectively managed, making it easy for the economy to collapse once financial instability occurs.

SGT aims to integrate the best technology with financial systems in order to help all market participants trust each other and maintain a better financial environment, but it is also important to note that the problem of value appreciation under extreme finance necessitates extreme deflation in order to protect.

SGT is an economic model developed by economists and mathematicians that is based on the gold standard monetary system and a deflation mechanism to assist everyone in surviving the Kangbo cycle's recession. The smart contract is completely open source, SGT creates the world's most advanced business deflation model, the total global issuance is 210 trillion, the estimated destruction rate is 99.9999 percent, and 2.1 million SGT will be retained at the end.

SGT is dedicated to creating a financial ecosystem that is secure, efficient, fair, and profitable. The address for the burning mechanism is public, and the smart contract is used to aid in the establishment of trust in the ecosystem. It is safe to say that the innovative SGT's extreme deflation has piqued the interest and recognition of cryptocurrency "Whales." Furthermore, SGT has passed the security audits of two security auditing institutions, and SGT is well positioned to increase in value in 2022.

TP wallet download link: https://www.tokenpocket.pro/

Pancake Decentralized Exchange Address: https://pancakeswap.finance/

Contract address: 0x2F681cdb658D99f46b0D5b8De0d7F85bE7176BD1

Media Contact

Brand: SGT (Small Goal Token)

Contact: Jacob Daniel, CSO

E-Mail: jacob@smallgoal.cc

Website: http://www.smallgoal.cc

SOURCE: SGT (Small Goal Token) 


You just read:

SGT (Small Goal Token) Announces the Implementing of Token Burning

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.