Opportunities Abound as Compact Track Loaders Steadily Replace Steer Loaders in Construction and Mining Activities
The equipment trends over the past few years depict the success of compact track loaders to be an exceptional one. These versatile and cost-effective loaders have persistently ruled in the compact equipment industry on the backdrop of their efficacy to work in all seasons. Compact track loaders have successfully overpowered wheeled skid-steer loaders in terms of sales volume. Yet, the manufacturers operating in equipment machinery industry aren’t predicting the downfall of skid steers any time soon. While a few customers are still observed purchasing skid steers for catering the traditional skid steer applications, others are preferring compact track loaders for strength and robustness in certain applications
Segmentation
- The compact track loader market has been segmented on the basis of lift path, operating capacity, engine capacity, application, and region. On the basis of lift path, Compact track loader market has been segmented as radial path and vertical path.
- Based on operating capacity, the compact track loader market has been classified as less than 2000 lbs, 2000-3000 lbs, and above 3000 lbs.
- By engine capacity, the compact track loader market has been classified as up to 65 HP, 65-80 HP, and above 80 HP.
- Compact track loader market finds extensive application across areas such as construction, landscape and maintenance, agriculture and forestry, mining, and others.
- The scope of compact track loader market has been gauged across regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS and Russia, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.
Agriculture is also foreseen to be an attractive segment in the compact track loader market and is poised to create untapped opportunities for market players of compact track loader market. Agriculture is rapidly expanding in terms of productivity and technology, which is creating a massive demand for technically-advanced equipment. The wave of agricultural demand and enhanced agricultural output owing to the expanding population seems to bode well for proliferation of compact track loader market.
The compact track loaders available in the market come in various engine capacities ranging from up to 65 HP, 65-80 HP, to above 80 HP. The 65 to 80 HP has been anticipated to be the most dominant one in terms of revenue in the compact track loader market. This depicts the widespread embracement of 65 to 80 HP over its variants in the compact track loader market. Up to 65 HP is foreseen to trail the 65- 80 HP compact track loader in terms of revenue followed by the above 80 HP variant over the forecast timeline.
APEJ is estimated to prosper in the compact track loader market owing to high infrastructure investments. As per industry estimates, around 70% of the global infrastructure investments is pumped in emerging economies. There is a huge demand for commercial and residential construction projects, which is foreseen to augur well for the construction equipment industry. APEJ is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% in the compact track loader market during the forecast timeline, which is likely to present attractive opportunities for key players of compact track loader market to leverage.
Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered
- What are the key factors driving the growth of Compact Track Loader market?
- Which is the most dominant region in the global market for Compact Track Loader?
North America is expected to be the most dominant region in the global market for Compact Track Loader
