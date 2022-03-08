False News Alert

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 8 - It has been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Labour that the following Whatsapp message which was previously in circulation has resurfaced once more.

The Ministry of Labour is reminding members of the public that this message which purports to offer a government grant to beneficiaries in the sum of $6000.00 is FALSE. Persons are asked to cease from sharing this message and they are reminded to visit the Ministry of Labour’s website for official information on programmes, initiatives and services offered by Ministry of Labour at www.labour.gov.tt and its social media handles @labourgovtt.

The Ministry of Labour does not issue grants, however its mandate focuses on the provision of decent work, the facilitation of industrial peace and, the provision of employment opportunities through on-the-job training and job placements.

For further information, please contact the Communications Unit Ministry of Labour located at Level 6, Tower C, International Waterfront Centre. Tel: 625-8478 ext. 1203 Fax: 623-1404 or Email: labour-communications@gov.tt.