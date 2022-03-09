THE AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH FILM SERIES March 18 to 21, 2022

Women's History Month Film Series "2 Weeks In Lagos" starring Mawuli Gavor & Beverly Naya

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) - in collaboration with the Office of Diversity and Community Affairs at Teachers College, Columbia university - hosts The Women's History Month Film Series, a selection of films celebrating films made by and celebrating women.The film industry is a male dominated industry worldwide. The selection of films in ADIFF’s Women Month’s Film Series is a modest contribution to the work of national and international women filmmakers who, against all odds, have broken the Glass Ceiling and managed to create a meaningful piece of cinematic art. Films hailing from Ethiopia, Tunisia, the USA, Cuba, Brazil, Nigeria, Morocco, New Zealand, Canada, Samoa and Chad are part of the program.Some of the films deal with women but other films by some of these authors go behind the camera to speak about men, and they do it with a firm hand. They talk on issues of incredible relevance today such as Islam and women, racial identity, healing from abuse, tradition & modernity, race and education in Latin-America and the USA and more. These are revolutionary women whose works deserve an appreciation and understanding that some of them have never had due to the fact they’re women speaking with their voice in a male dominated field.ADIFF Women’s History Month Film Series is taking place virtually in the entire USA, including Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, American Samoa, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands from March 18 – 21, 2022.Included in the series are 3 programs, 8 documentaries and 9 narratives. Ticket prices will range from $10 to $12 for one screening/program and $45 for an all-access pass.ADIFF WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:- Film "Loimata, The Sweetest Tears" by Anna Marbrook (New Zealand), a poignant yet tender story of a family’s unconditional love for each other as they confront intergenerational trauma. They return to their homeland of Sāmoa in their commitment to heal, find their identity and becoming whole again.- "Fighting for Respect: African American Soldiers in WWI" by Joanne Burke (USA), a documentary that captures the plight of African American soldiers who fought in WWI, receiving the Croix de Guerre military decoration from France, while still fighting discrimination and hatred at home in America- The Feminist Gaze of Raja Amari, a program that includes two feature films by the Tunisian filmmaker: "Foreign Body", a drama about a young, Tunisian woman who flees her country and heads to France illegally; and the feature documentary "She Had a Dream" about Ghofrane, a young Black Tunisian woman activist who embodies Tunisia's current political upheaval.- "The Fig Tree" by Alamork Davidian (Ethiopia), a drama set during the Ethiopian civil war about a Jewish teenager who hatches a scheme to keep her Christian boyfriend from being drafted.- The Afro-Latino Women Behind the Camera Program includes "Roots of My Heart" by Gloria Rolando (Cuba), an documentary that explores the 1912 massacre in Cuba of thousands of members of the Independents of Color, the hemisphere's first black political party outside of Haiti; and "Baobab Flowers" (USA/Brazil) by Gabriela Watson-Burkett, a personal documentary that blends poetic and observational footage following the journey of two high school teachers: Storm Foreman (Nyanza Bandele), in Philadelphia, United States, and Priscila Dias, in Sao Paulo, Brazil.ADIFF WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH FILM SERIES AT THE GLANCE:"2 Weeks in Lagos" by Kathryn Fasegha (Nigeria/Canada)"Baobab Flowers" by Gabriela Watson-Burkett (Brazil/USA)"Childhood Destroyed" by Zara M. Yacoub (Chad)"Decade of Fire" by Vivian Vásquez Irizarry, Gretchen Hildebran (USA)"Feminine Dilemma" by Zara M. Yacoub (Chad)"The Fig Tree" by Alamork Davidian (Ethiopia)"Fighting for Respect: African-American Soldiers in WW1" by Joanne Burke (USA)"Foreign Body" by Raja Amari (Tunisia)"Joy" by Solomon Onita Jr (USA)"Kuessipan" by Myriam Verreault (Canada)"Loimata: the Sweetest Tears" by Anna Marbrook + Zoom Conversation (New Zealand / Samoa)"Mama Gloria" by Luchina Fisher (USA)"Myopia" by Sanae Akroud (Morocco)"Roots of My Heart" by Gloria Rolando (Cuba)"Sara Gomez: An Afro-Cuban Filmmaker" by Alessandra Muller (Cuba / Switzerland)"She Had a Dream" by Raja Amari (Tunisia)"White Lies" by Dana Rotberg (New Zealand)The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.The ADIFF Women’s History Month Film Series is made possible thanks to the support of the following institutions and individuals: ArtMattan Productions; the Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs, Teachers College, Columbia University and the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone Development Corporation and administered by LMCC, The New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

