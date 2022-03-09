Increasing Smart Infrastructure Adoption Boosts The Smart Refrigerators Market Demand

Smart Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Smart Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in adoption of smart cities and smart infrastructures is a key factor driving the growth of the global smart refrigerators market. The Internet of Things (IoT) market has been growing, with smart home devices and appliances, home is getting smarter with new devices that are available with internet connectivity. Smart home devices such as Google Nest, Ring and smart fridges have held users aware of the Internet of Things (IoT) trend, which relates to the connectivity of everyday items over the Internet. according to IoT-analytics the global number of connected IoT devices to grow by 9% to 12.3 billion active endpoints and grew to 27 billion connections by 2025. Therefore, companies are investing more in IoT due growing interest in the smart home and this factor is driving the smart refrigerators market growth.

Read more on the Global Smart Refrigerators Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-refrigerators-global-market-report

The global smart refrigerators market size is expected grow from $4.89 billion in 2021 to $5.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The smart refrigerator market is expected to reach $6.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The IoT-enabled family hub refrigerator is a key trend in smart refrigerators market. The new Family Hub refrigerator provides features such as testing from anywhere what's inside the refrigerator, leaving messages on the White Board, seeing who's at the front door via a connected doorbell, adjusting the thermostat, watching CCTV video, suggestions for recipes, shopping recommendations, etc. In July 2020 Samsung launched its connected SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerator which has additional storage space.

Major players covered in the global smart refrigerators industry are Haier, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Whirlpool, Siemens AG, Midea Group, Hisense Co. Ltd, Electrolux, and GE Appliances.

TBRC’s global smart refrigerator market report is segmented by product into top freezer refrigerator, bottom freezer fridge, side-by-side refrigerator, French door refrigerator, by technology into wi-fi, radio frequency identification (RFID), cellular technology, Bluetooth, Zigbee, touchscreen, by door type into single, double, side-by-side, French, by end-use into residential, commercial.

Smart Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Top Freezer Refrigerator, Bottom Freezer Fridge, Side-Sy-Side Refrigerator, French Door Refrigerator), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), Cellular Technology, Bluetooth, ZigBee, Touchscreen), By Door Type (Single, Double, Side by Side, French 4) By End Use (Residential, Commercial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a smart refrigerators market overview, forecast smart refrigerators market size and smart refrigerators market growth for the whole market, smart refrigerators market segments, geographies, smart refrigerators market trends, smart refrigerators market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and smart refrigerators market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Smart Refrigerators Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3132&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Refrigerator & Freezer, Transportation Refrigeration, Refrigerated Display Cases, Beverage Refrigeration, Ice Cream Merchandiser, Refrigerated Vending Machine), By Application (Hotels & Restaurants, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Bakery), By Refrigerant Type (Fluorocarbons, Hydrocarbons, Inorganics), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-refrigeration-equipment-global-market-report

Ultra-low Temperature Freezers Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Chest Freezers, Upright Freezer), By Application (Blood And Blood Products, Organs, Pharmaceuticals, Forensic, Genomic Research), By End User (Bio-Banks, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Laboratories, Other End-Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ultra-low-temperature-freezers-global-market-report

Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Single-Door, Double-Door, French-Door), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Retailers, Department Stores, Mass Retailers/Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Discount Stores, Online), By Application (Household, Commercial Use, Industrial Use), By Freezer Location (Freezer-on-Top, Freezer-on-Bottom, Freezer-Less) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/refrigerators-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/