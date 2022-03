Diabetic Socks Market Projected to Grow at an Approximate CAGR of over 5.4% from 2019 – 2026 ; reach $435.4 million

Diabetic Socks Market

Diabetic socks are specially designed socks, which reduce pressure in the foot calf and leg. These socks aid in prevention of blistering on the surface of skin

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Diabetic Socks Market by Type and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global diabetic socks market size was $292.5 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $435.4 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026.

For people diagnosed with diabetes, cost-effective interventions such blood glucose control, physical activity medication, and control of lipid intake & blood pressure to reduce cardiovascular risks remain the top priorities for diabetes management. Along with preventive measurements, corrective measurements such as use of diabetic socks & and diabetic shoes and continuous monitoring of blood sugar aid to maintain proper blood flow.

In addition, diabetic socks curtail moisture accumulation. Diabetic socks are seamless and non-elastic to prevent constriction due to swelling of feet. Furthermore, the seamless design minimizes friction, pain, and neurological discomfort. Anti-microbial property is an important feature of diabetic socks, which aids in prevention of bacterial as well as fungal growth in moisture-prone feet. Material such as bamboo, wool, and charcoal have natural anti-microbial properties, which are extensively used in diabetic socks. In addition, leading players in the diabetic socks industry are now introducing silver or copper threading, which actively combat fungi and bacteria, thus preventing infection and foul odor in feet.

Calf length and knee length diabetic socks are most beneficial for individuals having blood circulation issues. In addition, sport diabetic socks are available in ankle length and crew heights offering all the standards and benefits of a diabetic sock. Unlike the skin tone or plain white compression socks, diabetic socks are available in plethora of designs and colors to match with outfits. Furthermore, Merry Jane style and low-cut socks are available in the market to suit specific requirements. Easy availability of the socks in different varieties and styles is expected to augment the diabetic socks market growth.

The global diabetic socks market is segmented into type, sales channel, and region. Ob the basis of type, the global diabetic socks market is segregated into across ankle length, calf length, and knee length. By sales channel, it is fragmented into offline channels and online channels. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Key Findings of the Study:

Calf length diabetic socks was the highest contributor to the global diabetic socks market demand, with $153.4 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $236.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the offline segment accounted for about 88% of the global diabetic socks market share in 2018, and is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.1%.

The online sales channel is expected to gain wide traction in the upcoming years, owing to venturing of leading market players in the omni-channel distribution channel.

North America leads in terms of share, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the diabetic socks market analysis include Colfax Corporation, I-Runner, Orthofeet Inc., European Lingerie Group, Drew Shoe, Creswell Sock Mills, Pantherella International Group, Nishikaa Garments International LLP, Simcan Enterprises Inc., and Drew Shoe.

