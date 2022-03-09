COMHQ Releases Top PDF Editors Report 2022

ComHQ has released its 2022 version of the top PDF editors. The report is titled 'Best PDF Editor Software (2022 Update)'.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Given the boost in usage of remote document creation, editing, e-signing, watermarking, and password-protection, this report is a relief for solopreneurs, DIYers, agencies, and SMBs who rely on free, freemium, and premium online PDF editors.

PDF editors allow users to organize, edit, fill, co-create, sign, digitize, scan, and password-protect documents with ease. The best PDF editors meet the challenges of quick, reliable, easy, and secure online document management.

"Our report is a result of 100+ hours of research, trials, and interactions with customer support and users. Our 2022 list of top PDF editors was made with one goal: any user should be able to determine the best PDF editor for their use, within 5-10 minutes," Akhilesh explains.

"First-time remote workers encountered the ugly problem of document format inoperability in 2020. Then they were told that PDF is the solution. Then, they bumped into a bigger problem: they didn't know how to create, co-create, convert, sign, scan, and secure a PDF document," continues Akhilesh.

The 'Best PDF Editor Software (2022 Update)' report identifies ABBYY FineReader PDF as the best PDF editor. ABBYY FineReader has been downloaded 100 million times and is used by 17,000 corporate clients. The other PDF editors to feature in the top 5 in ComHQ’s report are pdfFiller, Foxit PDF Editor, SmallPDF, and Power PDF.

ABBYY stated, “Our customers are over 10,000 large, medium and small companies globally. We designed ABBYY FineReader as a powerful tool to help them achieve their pick productivity and digitally transform their business. ABBYY FineReader PDF is the ideal PDF tool for millions of remote and hybrid workers, particularly in the legal, education and public sectors, who need the flexibility, accuracy and collaboration necessary for managing digital documents.”

ComHQ's comprehensive PDF editors report organizes information in a highly structured manner. Users will be able to identify PDF editors best suited for their unique processes and tasks. Each PDF editor on this list is explained in the context of its key features, the major pros and cons, and its pricing. A user can save several hours of experimentation with different PDF editors by skimming through this report and shortlisting suitable PDF editors.

The 'Best PDF Editor Software (2022 Update)' report is the latest such report released by ComHQ. On the platform, users can search for all kinds of tech tools and service providers, read their ratings and reviews, and compare options.