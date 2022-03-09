Biosurfactants Market Size, Share, Trends, Volume, Top Companies and Report by 2026

Biosurfactants Market

According to IMARC Group, the biosurfactants market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 5% by 2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Biosurfactants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global biosurfactants market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global biosurfactants market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Biosurfactants are active compounds that are made by using bacteria, yeasts, and filamentous fungi. They offer numerous benefits over their synthetic counterparts, including high biodegradability, low toxicity, ease of preparation, etc. Biosurfactants aid in enhancing solubility and reducing interfacial surface tension. They are used as emulsifiers in fossil fuel recovery from petroleum tank bottom sludges and heavy crude oil bioremediation. Biosurfactants also find various applications across several industries, such as textile, chemicals, mining, agriculture, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, food and beverage (F&B), etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Report Metric

Historical Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Important Attribute and highlights of the Report:

• Detailed analysis of the global market share

• Market Segmentation

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market in terms of volume and value

• Latest industry trends and developments

• Competitive Landscape

• Strategies of major players and product offerings

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing need for enhancing crop productivity in the agriculture industry is one of the primary factors driving the biosurfactants market since these compounds are utilized to obtain good wettability and evenly distribute fertilizer in the soil. Additionally, the elevating environmental concerns and the rising awareness about the risks associated with chemical surfactants are further propelling the market growth. Besides this, as various biosurfactants have strong antibacterial, antifungal, and antivirus properties, they are gaining traction in the pharmaceutical industry, which is also catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the shifting consumer inclination towards organic and natural cosmetic products is bolstering the popularity of biosurfactants as foaming agents and cleansers in bathing products, lipsticks, mascara, etc. Apart from this, the escalating demand for packaged food products and the increasing oil and gas exploration activities across countries are expected to fuel the biosurfactants market in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biosurfactants-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• BASF SE

• Croda International plc

• Ecover (S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.)

• Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

• Givaudan SA

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Jeneil Biotech Inc.

• Kao Corporation

• Kemin Industries Inc.

• Lion Corporation

• Saraya Co. Ltd.

Breakup by Product:

• Rhamnolipids

• Sophorolipids

• Methyl Ester Sulfonates (MES)

• Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG)

• Sorbitan Esters

• Sucrose Esters

• Others

Breakup by Source:

• Bacteria

• Fungi

• Agricultural Waste

• Agro-Industrial Waste

Breakup by Application:

• Household Detergents

• Personal Care

• Industrial Cleaners

• Food Processing

• Oilfield Chemicals

• Agricultural Chemicals

• Textiles

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

