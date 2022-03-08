Poe sa dagdag-subsidiya sa mga PUV driver, magsasaka:

Ang iminumungkahing dagdagan ang subsidiya sa mga tsuper ng public utility vehicle (PUV) at manggagawang pang-agrikultura ay makapagdudulot ng kagyat na tulong sa ating mga mamamayan.

Ngunit kailangang kumilos ng mabilis ang gobyerno sa pamamahagi ng tulong sa gitna ng pagdurusa ng ating mga PUV driver, magsasaka at kanilang mga pamilya mula sa hagupit ng patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng bilihin.

Umaasa tayo sa suporta ng Senado sa karagdagang ayuda na ito, lalo na kung kakailanganin ang aksyon ng lehislatura.

Dapat magsagawa ng mga hakbang upang maibsan ang pasanin ng taumbayang lugmok na sa pagtaas ng presyo ng petrolyo at epekto nito sa halaga ng pagkain at bilihin.

Araw-araw, nagsusumikap ang mga Pilipinong makaraos sa kahirapang dala ng epekto ng pandemya at pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin.

Dapat tapatan ito ng pamahalaan ng mabilis at determinadong aksyon upang ipamalas ang kakayanan nitong alalayan ang taumbayan.

Poe on additional fuel subsidy to PUV drivers, farmers:

The proposed increase in the fuel subsidy to public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers and agricultural workers will bring our people much-needed relief.

But government must act with dispatch in distributing the aid as our PUV drivers and farmers and their families suffer the battering of high prices by the day.

We count on the Senate to be equally supportive of the increased aid in case legislative action is needed.

We must take measures to lighten the load of our people lashed by the high oil prices and their spillover effect on the cost of food and goods.

Every day, Filipinos try their hardest to pull through amid the impact of the pandemic and high prices.

The government must match this with quick and decisive action to show that it can be relied on.