Phone Scams preying on personal information to steal money: Cyber-Forensics.net suggests tips to stay protected

Cyber-Forensics.net Cyber Forensic Specialist

Phone scams come in many forms. Fraudsters can pose as technical support, charity organizers, health insurers, and family members in peril.

it’s easy to understand why phone scammers love to dial-up. In the past 12 months, Americans lost $29.8 billion to phone scams-with average financial loss jumping up by 43%.” — Timothy Benson