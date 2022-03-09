How To Remove A Google Review: Your Definitive Guide by Leak Content Removal

Leak Content Removal

SINGAPORE, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How to remove a Google review is a frequent inquiry among businesses that garnered a negative review online. Especially with their listing on Google My Business. Negative reviews can lower down the number of customers getting interested in your business. It can tarnish your reputation online. When these negative reviews appear in Google search results, the customer may opt for your competitors instead of choosing to acquire your business’s services.

Taking good care of your business and making it grow is more than just minding your products and services or improving them. At times, this could also be about maintaining a good reputation online. Of course, you cannot avoid negative Google reviews. Yet, there are guidelines you can follow to remove Google reviews that are inaccurate or false.

First, let us get to know the reasons you must maintain your image even in online media. Just like how you keep your favorable and good reputation in-person, or when meeting with your clients and business partners face-to-face, it is also important to keep a good image online.

Businesses and brands with a good reputation online are more trusted, especially among individuals who refer to what other customers say about the company. If they see people are trusting the business, they are more likely to follow too. Without a good reputation online, it will be difficult and complicated to capture the target market even if you have fantastic products, services, and offers.

YOUR GUIDE ON HOW TO REMOVE A GOOGLE REVIEW

There are several ways on how you can remove a Google review that may tarnish your good image over the Internet. In this guide, you will get to know the pertinent guidelines on how to remove negative reviews written about your business.

Here is your step-by-step guide on how to remove Google review done for your business.

DELETING THE INAPPROPRIATE REVIEWS ON GOOGLE

Not every customer can simply review your business the way they want it. There are reviews that are tagged inappropriate, and thus, should be deleted. They include spam, fake content, restricted content, off-topic posts, illegal content, and content that promotes terrorism. They also include sexually explicit content, offensive content, derogatory or dangerous content, impersonation, content that incites conflicted interests, and so much more.

There are three basic steps on how to remove them. First, the business owner may need to check the policies of Google. You have to be sure that you have the right to delete the said review or content. Then, it would help if you flag the reviews with your account. You will need to sign in to your Google account, navigate to the listing, locate the reviews, and so much more.

More often, it is Google that will take down the bad review. It takes days for them to flag the questionable review. You must be patient.

ASKING THE CUSTOMER WHO REVIEWED TO TAKE DOWN THE GOOGLE REVIEW

The process of removing bad reviews on Google for your business will take a long time. Yet, removing negative reviews about your business is advantageous in the long term. Once you are successful, you can be able to keep your good reputation online.

The next option is to ask the customer who wrote the review to delete that review. Here are the steps.

First, you should be able to identify and name the problem of the customer they pointed out. For instance, you can write to them, “It seems you encountered a difficult time with the product you bought from us.”

Second, empathize with them and let them know you will likewise be dissatisfied given a similar situation. You can write to them, “We would be upset as well should this happen to us too.”

The process of removing a bad review also involves your guarantee you will get the issue fixed as soon as you can.

“We promise to make this right. Kindly let us know the perfect way to replace the item, and provide you with the better product,” you can write.

COORDINATING WITH GOOGLE SUPPORT FOR SMALL BUSINESS

Business owners may also coordinate and contact Google’s small business support. You can get started by visiting support.google.com/business. Scroll through to tap “contact us.” Then, choose “customer reviews and photos.” Next up, click “manage customer reviews.” Choose whether you would like to receive the response via email, webchat, or phone.

Someone will get in touch with you regarding your report. Be sure you are able to explain your reasons why you should let you remove the review. You can also specify pointers of eligibility for removal.

FILING THE LEGAL REQUEST FOR REMOVAL DUE TO A BAD REVIEW OF YOUR BUSINESS

If the content is illegal, Google is present to get them removed. However, this only applies to specific cases.

To begin reporting the illegal review, go to the “Content Removal Tool.” Then, choose Google My Business. In these pages, Google will ask questions regarding your review. You should be able to provide your complaint about the particular content.

