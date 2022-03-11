The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation Serves As a Beacon of Hope During These Challenging Times
The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation is serving as a beacon of hope during these challenging timesTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Right now, the Philippines is dealing with a lot of significant challenges. The coronavirus pandemic continues to be a major concern, natural disasters are becoming more common, and many communities lack the basic utilities they need, such as water, electricity, and sanitation. Fortunately, there are organizations stepping out to provide help to those in need, and this includes the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation, which is the humanitarian arm of Iglesia Ni Cristo. This is an organization for the number of faithful members and goodwill ambassadors have organized humanitarian events to provide assistance to underserved members of the community.
Iglesia Ni Cristo’s Felix Y. Manalo Foundation Hosts Numerous Events During This Trying Time
The events of the past few years have been the most trying of every country during the past century. The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation has hosted a wide variety of events to raise resources for those who require assistance. Some of the biggest examples include Aid to Humanity, Welcome My Brethren, and Lingap sa Mamamayan. All of these events display the indomitable spirit of those who volunteer with the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation. It is this type of support that spurs the growth of resources that get distributed to those who need them most. During the past few years, the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation has donated countless gift bags, care packages, pieces of personal protective equipment, and more.
The Growing Focus of INC on Those Impacted By the Recent Economic Downturn
Even though Iglesia Ni Cristo’s Felix Y. Manalo Foundation has spent a lot of time helping those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is also cognizant of the fact that there are numerous other individuals, families, and communities that have been impacted by the recent economic downturn. That is why the program also focuses on international communities, driving critical resources to those in need. By organizing donations, drives, and other philanthropic efforts, it is possible to provide help to those in urgent or desperate need of assistance.
Teaching the Children About the Importance of Help for Your Fellow Man
Another focus of the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation is to inspire the next generation to follow in the same footsteps. That is why Iglesia Ni Cristo consistently donates time and resources to teach children about the importance of volunteering. By teaching the next generation how important it is to love their fellow man, it is possible to encourage everyone to donate anything they can to those in need. This is how we build stronger bonds throughout our communities, and it is how we will move forward together.
The Future of Iglesia Ni Cristo and The Felix Y. Manalo Foundation Is Bright
Already, the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation has been recognized with numerous awards for its outstanding work. Even though the recognition is nice, the mission still remains. That is why INC and the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation will continue to work to provide help to those in need. By encouraging everyone to donate just a little bit, it is possible to make a significant difference in the lives of others.
