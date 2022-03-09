High Performance Computing Market | What Current Trends Will Influence The Market In The Next Few Years?

AMR Logo

The emergence of exascale computing is expected to open new growth opportunities for the HPC market over the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faster computing capabilities of microservers or HPC systems, improved performance efficiency and smarter deployment & management with high quality of service are some key factors driving the growth of high performance computing market. The major challenges for these HPC systems are power, cooling system management and storage & data management. The importance of storage & data management would continue to grow in the future.

In additions to this, software hurdles continues to grow, which are restraining the growth of HPC market. HPC technology is being rapidly adopted by the academic institutions and various industries to build reliable and robust products that would enable to maintain a competitive edge in the business. Various vendors are also targeting to provide high-performance converged technology solutions. As this trend is gaining significant relevance, the market is growing steadily and it would continue its growth in future.

HPC involves various components and some of them could be listed as Hardware and architecture, software and system management and professional services. Hardware components are the most essential parts in any HPC system. The efficiency of the system is totally dependent on the hardware entities in HPC. The hardware and architecture segment of HPC includes memory capacity (storage), energy management, servers and network devices. Servers consist of supercomputer, divisional, departmental & workgroup.

Supercomputers and departmental units are the fastest elements to be sold in hardware and architecture section. Another essential component of HPC is software and management system. It comprises of middleware, programming tools, performance optimization tools, cluster management and fabric management. Finally, professional services provided are design & consulting, integration & deployment and Training & outsourcing.

The different types of deployment methods of HPC are Cloud-based and on-premise-based methods. Cloud deployment is most popular in the industry, as cloud-computing technologies are popularly adopted by the players in different industries. The research shows that cloud technology market is expected to grow due to its high adoption rate, while the usage of the on-premise deployment method would decline slowly.

The major application sections of HPC are High Performance technical computing and High performance business computing. Technical computing of the HPC includes various sectors such as Government, Chemicals, Bio-sciences, Academic institutions, Consumer products, Energy, Electronics and Others. High performance data analysis is being used in government sector for national security & crime fighting.

In addition to this, HPCs are used in fraud detection and customer acquisition/retention across other sectors. High Performance Business Computing includes media entertainment, online gaming, retail, financial service, ultra scale internet, transportation and others.

The high performance computing market is being analyzed in different geographic regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America is the largest market for HPC technology due to the technological advancements and early adoption of technology in the region followed by Europe.

The key market players are adopting product launch as their principle strategy to provide high performance solutions in different industries. Cisco is providing high performance computing solution for financial services that overcome low latency requirements, high message rate and throughput requirements, predictability to avoid jitter & spikes and building large computing grids in cost effective manner.

Some major players in HPC market are IBM, Intel, Fujistu, AMD, Oracle, Microsoft, HP, Dell, Hitachi Data System and Cisco.

