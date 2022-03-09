Electric Fuse Market 2022: Global Demand and Investment Opportunities by 2027

electric fuse market

The primary factors propelling the growth of the electric fuse market are increasing investments in renewable & power storage, automobile and telecommunication.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased regulatory awareness closer to facilitating emission reduction in automobiles together with the rapid emergence of electrical & hybrid vehicles is likely to boost the electric fuse market growth. Growing sophistication, capability, and convergence of electronic gadgets together with growing consumer desire for connectivity and digital sources across the automobile industry are expected to create space for growth opportunities. The factors that are anticipated to hinder the market growth are growing prices of raw materials; increasing demand for replacements, including MCBS, MCCBS, and relays; and growing investments in smart grid vision.

Asia-Pacific is considered to be a prominent regional market in terms of growth. Countries in Asia-Pacific, such as India, China, and Japan, are investing extensively in the development of environment-friendly and halogen-free electric fuse insulation material. Rising government awareness toward lowering overload conditions to make sure uninterruptible electricity distribution and increasing efforts to prevent extreme financial losses due to extended downtime of facilities & power blackouts are expected to complement the industry outlook. North America offers high potential for the electric fuse market. The usage of electric fuse is anticipated to growth in the U.S. as the country authorities plans to refurbish infrastructure and bring eco-friendly electricity distribution & transmission control systems. The electric fuse market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to expand extensively in the near future. Countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar have invested notably in electric fuse for improvement of the power sector.

Top companies covered in electric fuse market are ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Hubbell, Mersen, Legrand, Schuster, S & C Electric Company, Bel Fuse, Little Fuse

COVID-19 scenario analysis

The novel coronavirus has severely affected the development of electronic industry. The worldwide lockdown has forced governments to shutdown various electronics manufacturing plants and outlets to prevent the spread of the virus. Moreover, the lockdown has reduced the disposable income, which further reduced the demand for consumer electronics. Furthermore, supply chain disruptions have created difficulties in the manufacturing and sales channels. This is expected to further reduce the demand for electronics appliances.

Key Market Segments

Global Electric Fuse Market, by Type

Power Fuse & Fuse Link

Distribution Cutouts

Cartridge & Plug Fuse

Global Electric Fuse Market, by Voltage

Low

Medium

High

Global Electric Fuse Market, by End User

Utilities

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Transportation

Others

