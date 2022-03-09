YouTuber Bianca Alberti Launches NFT Collection Supporting Ocean Charities

Skellyfish Aquarium hopes to raise $500,000 to support ocean organizations

/EIN News/ -- Florida, United States , March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author, YouTuber, and reef enthusiast Bianca Alberti hopes to use her social influence to support a cause close to her heart, protecting the oceans. The Skellyfish Aquarium NFT collection will be publicly minted on April 6, 2022.

Oceans make up the largest existing ecosystem on Earth. With around 97% of the water on Earth’s surface being from our oceans, it is essential that marine ecosystems are protected and preserved. There are many amazing organizations that have been doing their part to advocate for our oceans. This may be through working on policy changes, bringing awareness to plastic pollution, ocean cleanups, restoring coral reefs and many other forms of ocean conservation. Skellyfish Aquarium NFTs aim to help support these organizations.

“I saw the potential to do some good with an NFT project and make a difference, which is why I decided to create the Skellyfish Aquarium! They are a unique school of fish protecting our oceans, one swim at a time” Alberti said.

Alberti is the author of Van Life in 50 States, a book documenting her experiences traveling the country in a self-converted van for two years. She also documents her travels and adventures on her YouTube channel, Dream State Living, and provides helpful advice for saltwater aquarium owners.

By the time the NFTs from the public sale are sold out, Skellyfish Aquarium will have already donated $50,000 through roadmap activations. Following those initial donations, one percent of all secondary market profits will be donated to ocean charities monthly to reach the teams $500,000 donation goal. Members of the Skellyfish community will also help select which charity receives the monthly donation.

“This project is about making a difference in our world” Alberti said. “When you join the Skellyfish community, you are directly helping us achieve this goal.”

For more information on this project, please visit skellyfishaquarium.com and follow Skellyfish Aquarium on Twitter and Instagram.

Website: http://skellyfishaquarium.com/





Name: Bianca Alberti Email: SkellyfishAquarium@gmail.com Organization: Skellyfish Aquarium