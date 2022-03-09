Bio-digester Market Growth 2022: Global Demand and Investment Opportunities by 2029

bio-digesters market

Bio-digesters being widely used as an eco-friendly solution for energy generation may lead the bio-digesters market to witness significant increase in demand.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rapid urbanization and the industrial development across the globe have caused a significant rise in the demand for energy equipment in the market. Due to adverse environmental impacts caused by conventional power equipment, there is a rapid shift toward the applications of renewable and eco-friendly energy equipment. The Bio-digesters being widely used as an eco-friendly solution for energy generation may lead the global bio-digesters market to witness significant increase in demand. The bio-digester tanks produce natural gas of high calorific value by decomposing organic wastes including food wastes, agricultural wastes, animal dung, and others. The natural gas produced can be utilized further for several household activities such as cooking and electricity generation. Moreover, the natural gas produced in this process is also cost-effective as most of the feedstock for bio-digesters are available in abundance in rural areas. Several government organizations are also investing on setting up several bio-digesters in order to decrease the dependency on the conventional ways for generation of energy. However, lack of awareness about the technical expertise mainly in the rural areas might restrict the growth of the bio-digesters market.

The market in the Asia-Pacific region accounts for a major share of the global bio-digester market due to the presence of agricultural sector in emerging economies. The market in Europe and North America region is also expected to grow with significant pace because of the growing demand for eco-friendly and renewable sources of energy in the developed nations.

Top Companies covered in bio-digesters market are Suez environment Company SA, Eisenmann Corporation DVO Inc., Zero Waste Energy LLC, 3S,Organic Waste Systems Inc., CbS Technologies, CleanWorld, Anaergia Inc., Biowaz AS, Pure Energy Group, SEaB Energy Ltd., The TEG Group, CH4E Ltd, GE Water & Process Technologies, and ADI Systems

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic, most of the commercial activities have come to a halt as the governments of different nations have important nationwide lockdowns to contain the virus. As a result, there is a significant reduction in the demand for energy, and this has also reduced the applications for bio-digester in the market.

Outbreak of COVID-19 has drastically impacted all industries across the globe. The bio-digester industry is among the severely hit industries, owing to its dependence on the China and other Asian markets.

However, the upcoming eco-green projects in agricultural sectors where bio-digesters are used widely in organic conversion of agricultural matter may propel the growth of the bio-digester market post the COVID-19 scenario.

Key segments covered:

By Type

Covered Lagoon

Complete Mix

Flow Plug Digester

Others

By Model

Microbial Inoculum

High Altitude Model

Glacier Model

Plain Area Model

Island Model

Bio-tank Model

By Technology

Dry Fermentation

Wet Fermentation

By Application

Agricultural

Commercial

Municipal

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-pacific

LAMEA

