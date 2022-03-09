Cloud Project Portfolio Management (CPPM) Market 2022 | Recorded Hyper Growth in the Future – 2029

AMR Logo

The cloud PPM report aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the market across different segments.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shift toward the cloud-based solution, increase in need for bringing your own device (BYOD), and expectation of organizations to attain a faster return on investment (ROI) are the factors that are anticipated to drive the cloud project portfolio market growth during the forecast period.

However, security and privacy issues related to cloud PPM are expected to hamper market growth.

The cloud project portfolio market is segmented on the basis of application, deployment model, vertical, and region.

Based on application, it is classified into portfolio management, demand management, project management, resource management, financial management, and others (time and risk management). Based on the deployment model, it is categorized into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud.

On the basis of vertical, it is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); healthcare; manufacturing; telecommunication; government & public sectors; retail and consumer goods; and others (travel education, and aerospace & defense).

The cloud PPM market is analyzed based on four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The cloud project portfolio management market comprises vendors such as CA Technologies (New York, U.S.), HPE (California, U.S.), Changepoint Corporation (Richmond Hill, Ontario), Clarizen, Inc. (California, U.S.), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), Upland Software (Texas, U.S.), Workfront, Inc. (Utah, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Mavenlink (California, U.S.), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), lanisware (California, U.S.), and ServiceNow, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the cloud project portfolio management market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets, determine the overall attractiveness, and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

• Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to exhibit the financial caliber of the market.

• Porters Five Forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.

