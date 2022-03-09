San Francisco Real Estate Investor Seena Nassiri Shares Helpful Buying Tips

After a record-breaking year in 2021, San Francisco's home values hover around an all-time high. Seena Nassiri shares investing tips to buy your first property

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s nothing that can make buying real estate easy, but the first purchase is always the hardest. It’s a massive commitment, and a significant financial risk as well, which can be stressful. San Francisco residential real estate investor Seena Nassiri provides insight into the buying process.

In 2021, there was an 18.2% increase in the median sales price from the previous year. Worth noting also is that the prices resulted from the record-low supply for homes in the country. There were only 1.38 million homes available for sale, a 23% drop from the previous year. The high demand for homes and the record low inventory thus saw a record-breaking bidding battle never experienced before.

Seena Nassiri recommends when trying to negotiate the purchase of the property, don’t be too accommodating or too inflexible. Try to strike a reasonable balance between the two approaches. Often, people who are too aggressive about trying to make the best possible deal work against their own best interests.

If you are trying to purchase a home but the seller rejected your offer, do not worry, there may be other options or methods you can utilize to make the home more affordable. They might offer to cover closing costs or necessary repairs prior to you moving in, Seena Nassiri added.

If you’re aiming to purchase a property as an investment, you should ensure you don’t purchase one simply for the decor. While the appearance of a home is an important factor, you also need to consider its condition and the soundness of construction. Purchasing a home strictly for its design appeal may cause you to miss some potentially serious problems and incur unwanted costs.

Use the insight that fits your needs if you want to get the best return on investment possible. Buying real estate can be an easier process than you think. It feels great to finally own property! Don’t waste money just to own something, though.

Consider all the costs and benefits before purchasing a piece of property, Seena Nassiri concluded. A good return on investment can help you purchase your next rental property.

To learn more about Seena, please visit https://www.sinanassiri.com

