March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month

March 8, 2022 Human Services

Recommended Age for Screening is Now 45 Years Old

AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) recognizes March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month by raising awareness of the importance of screening in preventing this disease. Colorectal Cancer (CRC) is the second leading cause of cancer-related death for Maine men and women.

Now, following a change in 2021, the recommended age to begin screening for CRC among average-risk adults is 45 years old, down from age 50. Those at average risk can consider a convenient, at-home test option. For those who may be at higher risk due to family history or health conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, a colonoscopy is recommended, sometimes earlier than age 45. Talk with your doctor about which screening makes the most sense for you and when to start.

A positive at-home test result requires a timely follow-up colonoscopy to protect your health. Changes to insurance laws are improving access to such colonoscopies. Under Maine’s Public Law 2019, Chapter 86 (PDF), as well as recent federal guidance for health care policies that begin on or after May 31, 2022, insurers must cover 100% of the cost of a follow-up colonoscopy after a positive at-home test, and can no longer impose cost sharing on patients.

“Colorectal cancer is often preventable with screening,” said Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine CDC. “If you are 45 or older, talk with your doctor about your options.”

Screening — the process of checking for cancer or pre-cancer in people who are experiencing no symptoms of the disease — offers an important way to maintain your health. Colorectal cancer generally develops slowly, with abnormal cells growing into polyps before becoming cancerous. Regular CRC screening allows for most polyps to be detected and removed before they turn into cancer. Screening can also detect colorectal cancer early when it is smaller and easier to treat.

Unfortunately, the incidence of CRC is increasing among younger adults. Talk with your doctor if you’re younger than 45 and are experiencing abdominal pain that doesn’t go away, blood in your stool, or weight loss you can’t explain. These symptoms could be caused by something other than cancer, but your doctor may recommend CRC screening. In addition to regular screenings, you can help prevent cancer through healthy lifestyle choices. A diet low in animal fats and high in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, along with physical activity, limiting alcohol consumption, and avoiding tobacco, increase your chance of living cancer-free.

