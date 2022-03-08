Dental Autoclaves Market Growth, Share 2022: The Increasing Demand for Bench-Top Autoclaves in the Dental Industry to Propel Growth – The Brainy Insights

The government schemes and initiatives in maintaining the oral health amongst the population will provide potential opportunities for the dental autoclaves market to grow and flourish.

Autoclave device was invented by Charles Chamberland in 1879. The most basic function of any autoclave is to sterilize surgical devices and laboratory instruments by heating them above boiling point. Most of the clinics have tabletop autoclaves that is very much similar in size to microwave ovens. In hospitals, horizontal autoclaves are used which are generally larger in size. The horizontal autoclaves are generally placed in Central Sterile Services Department CSSD) in hospitals so that they can meet the ongoing demand for clean surgical equipment’s during the ongoing surgeries. Dental autoclaves are high grade stainless steel devices that offers enclosed bio seal space for dental instruments that are heat sensitive for kill the germs and bacteria for decontamination and sterilization. The sterilization process through steam is considered very effective and efficient. There are two sources of steam utilized in the sterilization process, self-contained electric boilers and hospital steam boiler systems.



The increasing demand for the bench-top autoclaves in the dental industry is the primary factor for the market growth and development in scenario. Bench-top dental autoclaves are the sterilization devices of high quality that utilizes high pressure and temperature steam to sanitize and sterilize dental equipment’s. The bench-top dental autoclaves should comply by the UNI EN 285 standard and regulation in order to ensure the accuracy of the system. The bench-top dental autoclaves are very powerful and are available in smaller sizes. These devices utilizes a dynamic air exclusion method in combination with pre or post vacuum technology which offers enhanced benefits. According to FDI World Dental Federation, Oral disease affects 3.9 billion people all across the globe, with untreated tooth decay (dental caries) impacting almost half of the world’s population (around 44%), making it the most prevalent. The risk factors associated with the oral diseases include tobacco chewing, alcohol consumption, cigarette smoking, unhealthy diet and others. Additionally, oral diseases and disorders are associated with acute and chronic infections causing significant pain and anxiety that can result in an impaired quality of life. Thus, the rising prevalence of the dental disorders is going to stimulate the market growth and development.



Key players operating in the global Dental autoclaves market include Tuttnauer, W&H Dentelwerk International, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Priorclave Ltd., Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.Straumann AG, Dentsply International, Inc., 3M ESPE, , Antonio Matachana S.A., Systec Gmbh, And FONA Dental, S.R.O. among others. To enhance their market position in the global Dental autoclaves market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



• In October 2019, Midmark announced renewal of its Midmark M9 & M11 steam sterilizers. These sterilizers are enhanced with advanced drying capabilities coupled with additional features. In addition, optional printer accessory has been updated for simpler, immediate documentation. The upgradation is expected to enhance demand for company’s products in coming years.

• In October 2018, Flight Dental Systems announced the launch of Flight CLAVE16+ & CLAVE23+ autoclaves. The new autoclave is firms 1st class S steam infused pressure pulsing sterilizers coupled with additional features. The launch helped to strengthen the firm’s current sterilizer product lines in market.



The automatic segment dominated the dental autoclaves market with a market share of around 24% in 2020



The type segment is divided into semi-automatic, automatic and manual. The automatic segment dominated the dental autoclaves market with a market share of around 24% in 2020. The segment growth is attributed because of the rising adoption of the automatic dental autoclaves in the hospitals and dental clinics. However, semi-automatic segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.



The dental clinics segment dominated the market growth in around 31% in 2020



The application segment includes hospitals, dental clinics and academic/research institutes. The dental clinics segment dominated the market growth in around 31% in 2020. The segment growth is attributed owing to the increasing oral check-ups in dental clinics all across the globe. Additionally, the hospitals segment is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Dental autoclaves Market



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



North America region emerged as the largest market for the global dental autoclaves market with a 45.0% share of the market revenue in 2020. The introduction of Comprehensive Dental Reform Act of 2015 by the U.S. government has enriched the reimbursement options for dental healthcare services, thus stimulating the growth of dental autoclave market share. Furthermore, presence of high number of dentists in this region, will help increase adoption of dental autoclaves for their clinics. Asia Pacific regional market is projected to register the highest growth. The regional growth is attributed because of the rising geriatric population in the region. Rising geriatric population vulnerable and prone to dental disorders and oral diseases. This factor will provide opportunities for the regional market growth. Additionally, the growing number of dental procedures coupled with the concern for safe medical practices will have a positive impact.



