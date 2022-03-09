Calizade Beauty Seeks to Highlight the Importance of Mental Health & Wellness

At a time when more and more people – especially young people – are struggling with mental health, Calizade Beauty is promoting awareness in innovative ways

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calizade Beauty – the Virginia-based cosmetics company founded by an inclusive community of makeup aficionados on a mission to empower and inspire people to be their very best – is proud to be supporting efforts that bring awareness to mental health and wellness at a time when increasing numbers of people are struggling.

Since its founding, Calizade Beauty has worked to build a supportive, uplifting community of confident individuals who are comfortable in their own skin. Yet, today, many people – especially young people – have been struggling with issues like depression and bullying. For far too many, social media has exacerbated these and related issues: the National Center for Health Research recently reported that 32% of 12-17 year old teens felt “anxious” as a result of social media and another survey found that nearly half of young social media users have experienced cyberbullying.

Given this situation, Calizade Beauty felt compelled to use its brand to promote awareness about mental health and wellness. “As a veteran, I know firsthand just how important it is to have good mental health,” says Lei, Calizade Beauty’s Founder. “We also know that too many people today struggle in silence and that there is a lot of progress that needs to be made within this space. We wanted to be innovative in our support, so the Calizade Beauty team worked together to produce an original song called ‘Beautiful’. We’re currently turning the song into an NFT that we will auction, with all proceeds going to amazing non-profits working to promote mental health in our communities.”

