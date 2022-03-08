Drew Lines single "15 Minutes of Fame" feat. Scotty Austin Released for Radio Airplay in North America

Drew Lines "15 Minutes of Fame" feat. Scotty Austin Scotty Austin is currently on the Billboard chart with his single Rebel Yell Malcolm Springer, Drew Lines, Scott Wilson, photo by Chris Dobry

Drew Lines hip-hop remix of the hard-hitting Saving Abel song, “15 Minutes of Fame” feat. Scotty Austin is set to release March 11th on all Music Platforms

being in the studio with Scott and Malcolm was like having the best producers from two different worlds collide” — Drew Lines

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest buzz in the music world brings news of an upcoming track that’s sure to captivate hip-hop fans worldwide. Stryker Records is preparing to release Drew Lines hip-hop remix of the hard-hitting Saving Abel song, “15 Minutes of Fame” on March 11th. The song was produced by Malcolm Springer and Scott Wilson, at the House of Blues Studio in Nashville, and performances by Scotty Austin and Jason Null will be heard on the track.Drew Lines hit single ‘Rise’ was also produced at the House of Blues Studio by Malcolm Springer at the end of 2020. ‘Rise” topped the NACC chart at #18 (US and Canada) as well as the M3 Radio chart in Brooklyn, NY where it hit #1 in the Hip Hop category and #1 on the ‘all genre’ top 30 chart in the fall of last year.“The much-anticipated remix of ‘15 Minutes of Fame’ has been vaulted for nearly a year waiting for just the right time to release it,” Chris Dobry of Stryker Records said. “Drew Lines met with his producers in May of last year and we’ve been very excited to release it and see how it stacks up against ‘Rise’. All the talent on this single, from artists to producers, are some of the best in the business, and I’m glad we were all able to meet up in one place to make this happen,” Dobry added.The meeting of talents was historic, to say the least, and birthed a collaboration set to take the world by storm. “When you work with like-minded people, the amazing results come easily,” Saving Abel’s Scott Wilson shared.“The genius of a heavy hitter like Malcolm Springer combined with my song sculpting techniques made for not only amazing arrangements but a great time creating.”Drew, echoing his sentiment, described the experience as phenomenal, stating that "being in the studio with Scott and Malcolm was like having the best producers from two different worlds collide.”That collision, along with the lyrical prowess and flawless delivery of Drew Lines and Scotty Austin, created an astonishing hip-hop remix of the Saving Abel song “15 Minutes of Fame.” The track has been completely transformed into a veritable headbanger with an incredible chorus line and an iconic rap verse. Tune into your FM dial anywhere in North America to hear 15 Minutes of Fame feat. Scotty Austin.Look for Drew Lines on “The Borrowed Time Tour” which kicks off on March 10th at Wildfire in Gillett Wisconsin. Stryker Records Artist Drew Lines will headline the tour and it will feature JPS Productions recording Artist Trotter Water along with Space Kase and Caesar Reddington. The tour will have additional stops in Wisconsin and will travel to Chicago, Kansas City and other markets around the Country.

This is the original version of "15 Minutes of Fame" written by Scotty Austin and Jason Null