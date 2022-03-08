Prince Lit Releases Thought-Provoking New Single “Salt World”

The Christian rap song was written to support reflection around the question ‘how exactly are we different?’

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prince Lit is pleased to announce the release of his latest and most thought-provoking single to date, Salt World Prince Lit is an up-and-coming Christian rap artist from Denver, Colorado. As a currently unsigned artist, he has been empowering struggling youth with his testimony since he was a child and boasts being at the helm of shifts in cultural change in his community. At the core of his work, Prince Lit brings The Light of God inside him to a dark world and is okay being vulnerable to do so – a remarkable mission that comes from the wise words of his mother, who always said ‘it takes a village to raise a child.’In his most recent news, Prince Lit has launched a brand-new single on all streaming platforms, Salt World. Salt World was written to address listeners’ inner voice that either whispers, shouts, or simply just asking a ‘salt in the wound’ question: is what we are doing or what we’ve done in the past number of years really worth it? and how exactly are we different?“This track is about the Body of Christ and the Church being his Body,” Prince Lit explains. “While addressing the Body of Christ (The Church), we need to ask, ‘how exactly are we different?’ Blowing the trumpet of equality being one with Jesus’ name 1 Corinthians 12:20-22 (KJV), but now are they many members, yet but one body. And the eye cannot say unto the hand, I have no need of thee: nor again the head to the feet, I have no need of you. Nay, much more those members of the body, which seem to be feebler, are necessary: this also poses a question to anyone else in this world (non-Christian), who would consider themselves united to even check within their own influences to see if all members and their views align United.”“There is one King of Kings and one Lord of Lords that is the Lord JESUS - and we must walk by faith,” Prince Lit continues. “When we walk by faith, we see Jesus and hear his Words and his Words are the voice of his Spirit in the Word of God - when we live according to the creation, we live what we are created for. This track may seem like it points a target, but it really possesses a serious question for the World, starting with the Church. This is the release of the single Jesus put in my soul through the Holy Spirit to really ask the Church to marinate on how we can be fire to the point of dying for Jesus, but not follow what he says and love our neighbors as ourselves. When we see our brother struggle, do we pass by? Jesus knows those who do the will of his Father.”Prince Lit came up with the reflective lyrics for Salt World through a poem that Jesus blessed him to write. Some of the lyrics include:Beyond the trees and through the lights first on the foundation we stand the heat may come the fire burns yet he still leads us out with his hand the path is so narrow but it leads to my land.while I must be steadfast his Spirit will last whether the trees they fall or they stand through the veil of the Lord, Jesus it's in his flesh that Glory and righteousness is in his breast he's God and he stays Holy.for those who are both in the world and in the line of my sight my prayers and hopes my faith it stands to meet youFor more information about Prince Lit, or to listen to his music, please visit https://site.spinnup.com/princelit About Prince LitPrince Lit is a Christian rap singer/songwriter whose musical influences are Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. He was blessed to receive industry advice, mentorship, and encouragement from DJ Kush and Top Flight Empire, while working alongside Cheff Premier and DJ Kush himself.Prince Lit performed his first concert at City Hall on February 15th, 2015.