Louise Hynd Joins Digital Wave Technology as SVP, Business Development.

Louise Hynd will lead Digital Wave to meet short and long-term sales goals, with a focus on building solid and ongoing partnerships with customers.

MIAMI, FL, USA, March 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Wave Technology is delighted to welcome retail industry veteran Louise Hynd as the company’s SVP, Business Development. In her new role, Louise will lead Digital Wave’s development and execution of business plans and sales strategies to meet short and long-term sales goals, with a focus on building solid and ongoing partnerships with customers. 

Ms. Hynd began her career as a buyer/planner for Macy’s before becoming Divisional President for Chorus Line Apparel Corporation. From there, she transitioned into a senior account executive role at Jesta I.S. Technology Company, before embarking on a lengthy career in senior account management roles at SAS, a global leader in business analytics.

Ms. Hynd has worked with Levi Strauss & Co., GAP Inc., Williams-Sonoma, Nike, PetSmart, J.C.Penney, Academy Sports, eBay and many other retailers over the course of her career and has made significant contributions to the retail industry. She built strong partnerships with her customers and worked closely on global transformations and business turnarounds, integrating Merchandising, Marketing, Supply Chain, Analytics, AI & Machine Learning best practices, adding significant value and ROI.

”I’ve known and worked with Louise for many years. She is a consummate professional with tremendous experience working with retail and consumer goods organizations and executives. She understands the challenges our customers and industry face, and the role of technology in meeting the constantly evolving consumers, wherever they shop” Lori Schafer, CEO at Digital Wave, commented. “It’s truly an honor to have Louise join the team—she will be a key asset in driving customer acquisition and success.” 

“Given the ongoing growth in digital channels, it’s become far more challenging for retailers and brands to bring products to market quickly across so many channels. Digital Wave Technology solves this elegantly—its Product Platform helps tell compelling product stories across channels to deliver the best consumer experiences. I’m excited to join the team and contribute to our ongoing success!” said Ms. Hynd.

About Digital Wave Technology
Digital Wave software solutions assist brands in accelerating omnichannel and direct-to-consumer digital sales and marketing. The company’s enterprise-grade Product Experience Platform helps centralize, organize, enrich, merchandise and publish product content, resulting in improved speed-to-market and increased channel distribution of new items, lower returns and labor costs, improved collaboration amongst internal teams and suppliers and a more compelling customer experience.

Learn more about Digital Wave at https://www.digitalwavetechnology.com.

Tori Hamilton
Digital Wave Technology
thamilton@digitalwave.ai

