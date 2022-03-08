Crescent-managed Greenhill Towers in Addison Continues to Earn BOMA TOBY Awards

Greenhill Towers is a one-of-a-kind property designed by Pierce Goodwin Alexander, owned by Codina Partners and managed by Crescent Property Services LLC. Located north of Dallas in Addison, Greenhill Towers provides Class A quality office space, restaura Crescent's J.J. Jones congratulates Elizabeth McDowell who was named Administrative Assistant of Year by BOMA Greater Dallas. McDowell was recently promoted by Crescent to Assistant Property Manager.

DALLAS, TX, US, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crescent Property Services LLC (Crescent) and Codina Partners announce that Greenhill Towers earned the BOMA Greater Dallas TOBY award in the Suburban Office Park Mid-Rise category. TOBY Awards were announced January 29 in ceremonies held at The Statler Dallas.

This is the fourth consecutive year Greenhill Towers earned the BOMA Greater Dallas TOBY award. The building has earned three consecutive BOMA Lone Star Industry Excellence Awards and will compete for fourth Lone Star award later this year. Last year Greenhill Tower also won the BOMA Southwest Region Awards on its way to qualifying to compete in the International TOBY award competition.

Elizabeth McDowell was named Administrative Assistant of Year by BOMA Greater Dallas during the January 29 ceremonies. McDowell was recently promoted by Crescent to Assistant Property Manager.

The TOBY awards, which reward excellence in building management and recognize quality in commercial real estate buildings, are considered the most prestigious and comprehensive awards of their kind in the commercial real estate industry.

“Greenhill Towers is a Class A office gem with terrific management,” said Jonathan (J.J.) Jones, Crescent property manager at Greenhill Towers. “Winning the best building award is a testament to the wonderful asset and Elizabeth being named outstanding administrative assistant highlights our excellent service. Elizabeth’s promotion to Assistant Property Manager is well deserved.”

Successful building management starts with Crescent’s commitment to superior service. During the pandemic, Greenhill Towers excelled in health and safety protective measures with an aggressive healthy building initiative. The building uses physical and sophisticated technical touches to protect the safety and health of customers. Greenhill Towers earned platinum certification from Haven Diagnostics and was rated in the top five percent of healthiest buildings in Dallas Fort Worth and the United States.

Greenhill Towers is owned by Codina Partners and managed by Crescent. The 278,000-square-foot building features a 12-story tower and three-story garden building in a uniquely modern layout occupying nearly six acres in north Dallas.



Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Fund I and the GP Invitation Fund II, the company acquires, develops, and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent’s premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A and creative office, multifamily, hospitality, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S., including The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas, and the wellness lifestyle leader, Canyon Ranch®. For more information, visit www.crescent.com.