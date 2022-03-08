Submit Release
News Search

There were 916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,557 in the last 365 days.

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the Florida State Legislature’s Parental Rights in Education Bill

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement in response to the Florida Legislature's Parental Rights in Education bill:

“Parents across the country are looking to national, state, and district leaders to support our nation’s students, help them recover from the pandemic, and provide them the academic and mental health supports they need. Instead, leaders in Florida are prioritizing hateful bills that hurt some of the students most in need. The Department of Education has made clear that all schools receiving federal funding must follow federal civil rights law, including Title IX’s protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. We stand with our LGBTQ+ students in Florida and across the country, and urge Florida leaders to make sure all their students are protected and supported.”

You just read:

Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the Florida State Legislature’s Parental Rights in Education Bill

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.