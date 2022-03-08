Statement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on the Florida State Legislature’s Parental Rights in Education Bill

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona issued the following statement in response to the Florida Legislature's Parental Rights in Education bill:

“Parents across the country are looking to national, state, and district leaders to support our nation’s students, help them recover from the pandemic, and provide them the academic and mental health supports they need. Instead, leaders in Florida are prioritizing hateful bills that hurt some of the students most in need. The Department of Education has made clear that all schools receiving federal funding must follow federal civil rights law, including Title IX’s protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. We stand with our LGBTQ+ students in Florida and across the country, and urge Florida leaders to make sure all their students are protected and supported.”