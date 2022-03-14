Tradition Energy Awarded a Nationwide Broader Public Sector Contract with Kinetic GPO
This new contract will reduce energy expenditures for public sector entities across Canada.
By combining the contract, compliance, and marketing expertise of Kinetic GPO with our proven capabilities, we expect to accelerate the acceptance and utilization of this contract throughout Canada.”STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tradition Energy, North America’s largest and most experienced independent energy risk management, procurement, and sustainability solutions advisor, announces that it has been awarded a competitively solicited contract with Kinetic GPO. Tradition will provide energy management services to broader public sector, nonprofit and municipality, academic, school board, and health and social services (MASH) entities across Canada.
— Alan Kurzer, CEO, Tradition Energy
The new Energy Consulting and Related Services group purchasing contract will allow Kinetic GPO members to reduce supply- and demand-side energy expenditures. Services include but are not limited to the procurement of electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy, sustainability program management and reporting, energy data management, utility bill processing and payment, energy risk management, market research and intelligence reporting, utility bill auditing and tariff rate analysis, and energy efficiency.
“This new contract will allow us to apply our past success advising public sector entities to Kinetic GPO members,” said Alan Kurzer, CEO, Tradition Energy. “By combining the contract, compliance, and marketing expertise of Kinetic GPO with our proven capabilities, we expect to accelerate the acceptance and utilization of this contract throughout Canada.”
Kinetic GPO conducts procurement in a fair, open, and transparent manner compliant with the International and Regional Trade Agreements, including the Comprehensive and Economic Trade Agreement (CETA), Canadian Free Trade Agreement (CFTA), the Ontario Broader Public Sector (BPS) Procurement Directive, the New West Partnership Agreement (NWPTA), the Atlantic Trade and Procurement Partnership (ATPP). Membership is free with no volume commitments.
“Kinetic GPO is pleased to partner with Tradition Energy, offering our participating entities a compliant and comprehensive contract for energy management and consulting services,” said Chris Penny, CEO, Kinetic GPO. “Through this agreement, our members have an opportunity to significantly reduce their overall energy costs.”
About Tradition Energy
Tradition Energy is North America’s largest and most experienced independent energy risk management, procurement, and sustainability solutions advisor serving more than 1,300 commercial, industrial, and governmental clients ranging from Fortune 500 global companies to medium-sized businesses to local municipalities. Tradition Energy is part of the Tradition Group, a leading global institutional broker of financial and commodity products. Tradition employs over 2,300 people in 30 countries around the world and is publicly listed on the Swiss stock exchange (CFT). www.TraditionEnergy.com
About Kinetic GPO
Kinetic GPO is a national broader public sector collaborative purchasing organization, established in 2017, whose contracts have been competitively bid in a fair, open, and transparent manner to vendors for commonly purchased products and services including technology, fleet, office supplies, maintenance, HVAC, roofing, groundskeeping, playground, operations, furniture, EV charging stations, managed print services, and construction consistent with the regional and national trade agreement requirements. Entities that must comply with regional and national trade agreements, such as municipalities, higher education, schools, healthcare, nonprofits, and all other public sector entities, use Kinetic GPO contracts to increase their efficiency and economy when procuring goods and services. As a national purchasing cooperative, Kinetic GPO leverages a large pool of purchasing potential and allows entities to receive a combined buying power regardless of the entity’s size. For more information about Kinetic GPO or to become a member, please visit www.kineticgpo.ca.
