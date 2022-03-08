ONE PILL CAN KILL: Attorney General Moody Warns Spring Breakers About Dangers of Using Drugs and Mixing Drugs with Alcohol
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—It’s spring break season in Florida, and Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning spring breakers about the dangers of using illicit drugs and to avoid mixing drugs with alcohol, or other forms of drugs. The United States is in the midst of an opioid crisis claiming 21 lives a day in Florida. Additionally, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reports of increasing numbers of counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl are surfacing with some users overdosing and dying after taking just one pill.Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Spring break is underway, and while millions are flocking to Florida for vacation, I am asking students to take precautions while enjoying some time away from school. Deadly fentanyl from Mexico is flooding the illicit drug market, and taking just one counterfeit pill laced with this synthetic opioid can kill. So please, don’t do drugs and whatever you do, never take a pill not prescribed to you by a medical professional.”According to the DEA, overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, rose more than 55% from 2020 to 2021. Horrifying stories during spring break can result from the misuse of drugs, including reports involving two men accused of using fentanyl to drug and rape a tourist—resulting in the victim’s death.It is extremely dangerous to take any drugs that are not prescribed by a doctor. Additionally, taking more than what is prescribed, or mixing drugs with alcohol or other forms of drugs, can lead to catastrophic results.Parents who are worried about college-aged children during spring break should consider the following safety tips:
Talk to your child about the dangers of drug use and how just one pill can kill;
Develop and agree to a plan with your child;
Stay in regular communication during the trip;
Know the vacation destination—encourage places closer to home;
Remind your children of helpful safety guidelines; and
Watch the news to keep an eye on travel advisories and warnings.Attorney General Moody developed the Dose of Reality Florida website as a one-stop resource for Floridians to learn about the dangers of opioid misuse, how to receive support for addiction and where to drop off unused prescription drugs. To learn more about Dose of Reality Florida, click here.
