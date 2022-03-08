Fox Pest Control Offers $2,000 Scholarship for Students Serving Their Community

/EIN News/ --

Logan, Utah, United States, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive year, Fox Pest Control, a superior provider for residential and business pest control remediation and prevention services, invites students to share their community service or philanthropic endeavors completed since January 1, 2019, for a chance to win a $2,000 scholarship.

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must:

- Submit a video or essay detailing their service projects and how they grew from their experiences, complete with photos for reference

- Be a minimum of 18 years old with plans to attend college in Fall of 2022

- Have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher

- Submit a letter of recommendation from an individual involved in the project

- Reside in or plan on attending college in one of the following states: Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, or Virginia





Since 2012, Fox has participated in more than 100 service projects and has contributed tens of thousands of dollars to support community organizations. According to Fox Pest Control’s CEO and co-founder Mike Romney, charitable giving is in the company’s DNA.

“We firmly believe that when we serve the communities we reside in, we pave the way for others to be successful. We hope that our scholarship program encourages students to find ways to give back and bring about positive change in the lives of those around them.”

Last year, Delia Cote, a student at the University of New England, received scholarship money for her essay about a project she organized for a non-profit called Hope for NH Recovery. Cote’s “Post-It Project” helped individuals at the recovery center feel supported and encouraged along their journey.

“The applications we received last year were amazing,” shared Romney. “One student worked with a nonprofit to greet Ukrainian and Latvian orphans at the airport as they came to America for adoption. Another student organized a board at their university to advocate for racial equality among students. All applicants included photos of their projects and told their stories with heart,” Romney said. “We look forward to hearing the inspiring activities students participated in through this round of applications and picking another deserving student to receive the scholarship funds.”

The deadline to submit applications is June 1, 2022, with the winner scheduled to be announced in August 2022.

To learn more about, or apply for, the Fox Pest Control Scholarship, visit the company’s website.

About Fox Pest Control

Fox Pest Control operates more than 30 branches in 13 different states, bringing superior pest control services to homeowners and businesses. The company ranked #15 on Pest Control Technology’s Top 100 Pest Control Companies in 2021 and #1807 on the 40th annual Inc. 5000 List. Learn more about Fox Pest Control at fox-pest.com.

