Bestselling Author, Susan Payton, Releases New Book That Empowers Business Owners to Tell Their Story
Susan Payton, the author of bestselling eBook How to Write Your Brand Story, has announced the release of her new book The Business of Stories: Harness the power of storytelling to demonstrate your value, attract your ideals clients and get paid what you’
The Business of Stories, published 11 March 2022, reveals why storytelling in business is a superpower that anyone can master by telling stories that resonate.
Inside, you’ll discover why storytelling is such a powerful business tool, and how to use it to stand out in your marketplace, as you share stories that connect with the people you want to work with.
Packed with practical exercises, tools, and advice, this book will help you harness the power of storytelling to launch products, build brands and create raving fans. The Business of Stories will empower readers to confidently connect with their audience and position themselves as a trusted authority.
“Stories facilitate connection in a way that little else can. So, I’m excited and honoured to share my new book, The Business of Stories, with readers around the world,” says Ms Payton. “With every step you take through this book, you’ll deepen your understanding of your own journey and business, and craft narratives that build relationships – both in business and beyond.”
My Payton continues: “At this an unfathomably challenging time, people are seeking authentic, meaningful connections more than ever. The online world, in particular, has become incredibly noisy, but the right stories can cut through the noise like nothing else. In fact, they’re about the only thing left that can really set you apart.
“If ever we needed to be harnessing the power of stories that connect, it’s now,” she says.
Praise for The Business of Stories:
“Every business owner should read this book.”
Richard Woods, award-winning entrepreneur, BBC’s The Apprentice personality, and bestselling author
“A ‘must read’ recommendation for all my clients.”
Karen Skidmore, business catalyst and creator of The Grow Strong™ Principles
“This book may change your business and life in the process.”
Dan Meredith, entrepreneur and bestselling author of ‘How to Be F*cking Awesome
“Susan has a unique take on how to tell better stories.”
Nick Cramp, business transformation coach and author of Better Before Bigger
“This book is a game-changer.”
Monica Stood, brand story coach, Monicaink
The Business of Stories is the result of Ms Payton’s own business journey, which saw her count TV & radio presenter Chris Tarrant and TV pro and former gymnast Gabby Logan among her high-profile clients. But her world came tumbling down in 2006 when she was struck with ME, and again in 2008 when she lost the property portfolio she’d worked so hard to build.
The next few years saw her embark on a journey of self-care. She trained as an NLP practitioner and life coach in 2009, before going on to create a community for women in business in 2015.
Sharing her story with the business community she had built, and seeing the impact it had on her own business, led Ms Payton to discover her true passion: helping other entrepreneurs craft their own stories and narratives, in a way that sets them apart from everyone else doing what they do.
“Brand storytelling is no longer a ‘nice to have’,” stresses Ms Payton. “It’s critical, if you don’t want to lose customers to better storytellers. The Business of Stories will let you in on storytelling secrets that will take your business to the next level in 2022.”
The Business of Stories (£14.99, rethinkpress.com), is published 11 March 2022. A 99p promotion will be made available for Kindle, with the paperback version priced at £14.99 on Amazon.
To find out more visit The Business of Stories.
