Andrew Choi Shares Message of Hope and Redemption with New Book
Despite man's inability to fulfill God's commands, God nevertheless desires a deep relationship with humanity.”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s London Book Fair is set to happen at Olympia, London on April 05 - 07, 2022 with an expected 25,000 - 30,000 participants. The New Title Showcase is a notable exhibit at the fair that will receive a lot of attention. Publishers, agencies, librarians, booksellers, instructors, translators, illustrators, and media, as well as distributors and wholesalers from across the world, will be in attendance. Representatives from production businesses and film studios will also be present.
Andrew Choi, with his book, "Messiah, Jesus Christ Gives Us the New Hope: Evil Bruises Us, but Christ Gives Us the Restoration and Victory", is one of the authors set to participate in this event. This seven-chapter book shares a message of hope and redemption, telling us that from the moment human beings fell into sin, God had already planned to send His son, Jesus Christ, through the human seed, Mary. The ultimate sacrifice made by God to rescue humanity from sin and restore our connection with Him was Jesus.
Despite man's inability to fulfill God's commands, God nevertheless desires a deep relationship with humanity. As a result, He gave the solution, and the only way to obtain it is via His son, Jesus Christ. So, what are we supposed to do now? What are we supposed to do if Jesus is the means to make things right with God? Simply believe and accept His son as the world's Messiah, and live according to the principles he has taught us. This word of hope beams brightly in the night sky, just as it did on the night of Jesus' birth in Bethlehem.
Andrew Choi wrote "Messiah, Jesus Christ Gives Us the New Hope: Evil Bruises Us, but Christ Gives Us the Restoration and Victory”, which will be the focus of his presentation at this year's book fair event. This book has 392 pages and seven chapters that share the encouraging message of God's act of mending ties with mankind via his son, Jesus Christ.
Andrew Choi received his Doctor of Ministry from the Houston Graduate School of Theology. He devoted 15 years of his life to evangelizing college students at a number of institutions, including Seoul National University, UCLA, UC Berkeley, and others. Choi also served in the United States Army for 21 years, including time as a community pastor for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) from 1997 to 1999. His other works include “New Life”, “On a Stormy Day”, and “Soar on Wings Like the Eagle.” Andrew Choi is married to Sarah Choi, with whom he shares two children, Josephine and David.
For updates about Andrew Choi's events and book releases, including his video interview at America Tonight w/ Kate Delaney, check out his website at https://hopefor21stcentury.com. He also has the latest video interview about his book in This Week In America with Rick Bratton, available at YouTube: http://youtu.be/R1aSSoUEVwk.
The London Book Fair will bring together the publishing community for three days of business, networking, and learning making it a watershed moment for the publishing industry, as it will be jam-packed with interesting and thought-provoking activities.
Visit www.londonbookfair.co.uk for more information about The London Book Fair 2022.
