MassDEP Fines Nasoya Foods USA for Hazardous Waste Violations at its Tofu Manufacturing Facility in Ayer 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $19,092 penalty to Nasoya Foods USA, LLC for violating the Massachusetts Hazardous Waste regulations at its tofu manufacturing facility located at 1 New England Way in the Town of Ayer. Following a tip from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, MassDEP learned that Nasoya had shipped approximately 150 gallons of hazardous waste to a company in New Jersey that can only accept empty containers and did so by using a common carrier without the correct hazardous waste shipping papers. The company also exceeded the amount of hazardous waste it is authorized to generate under its registered waste generator status with MassDEP.

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the company will pay a penalty of $19,092. The company will also use $14,319 of the penalty for a Supplemental Environmental Project, which will pay 50 percent of the hazardous materials disposal costs for residents dropping off materials at the Devens Regional Household Hazardous Products Collection Center. The discounted rate will be offered to residents in the towns of Ashby, Ayer, Clinton, Lancaster, Lunenburg, and Townsend. The funding also pays for lawn signs in these towns to promote the discounted drop-off fee.

“The hazardous waste regulations require companies to properly manage their hazardous waste from generation to disposal to protect public health and the environment,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “The company has demonstrated good faith by addressing the violations and by funding a discounted rate for disposal of household hazardous materials that will make it easier for area residents to properly discard these potentially dangerous items.”

