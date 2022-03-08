Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,567 in the last 365 days.

MassDEP Fines Nasoya Foods USA for Hazardous Waste Violations at its Tofu Manufacturing Facility in Ayer 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) has assessed a $19,092 penalty to Nasoya Foods USA, LLC for violating the Massachusetts Hazardous Waste regulations at its tofu manufacturing facility located at 1 New England Way in the Town of Ayer. Following a tip from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, MassDEP learned that Nasoya had shipped approximately 150 gallons of hazardous waste to a company in New Jersey that can only accept empty containers and did so by using a common carrier without the correct hazardous waste shipping papers. The company also exceeded the amount of hazardous waste it is authorized to generate under its registered waste generator status with MassDEP. 

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, the company will pay a penalty of $19,092. The company will also use $14,319 of the penalty for a Supplemental Environmental Project, which will pay 50 percent of the hazardous materials disposal costs for residents dropping off materials at the Devens Regional Household Hazardous Products Collection Center. The discounted rate will be offered to residents in the towns of Ashby, Ayer, Clinton, Lancaster, Lunenburg, and Townsend. The funding also pays for lawn signs in these towns to promote the discounted drop-off fee.

“The hazardous waste regulations require companies to properly manage their hazardous waste from generation to disposal to protect public health and the environment,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “The company has demonstrated good faith by addressing the violations and by funding a discounted rate for disposal of household hazardous materials that will make it easier for area residents to properly discard these potentially dangerous items.”

MassDEP’s mission is to protect and enhance the Commonwealth’s natural resources – air, water and land – to provide for the health, safety and welfare of all people, and a clean and safe environment for future generations. In carrying out this mission, MassDEP commits to address and advance environmental justice and equity for all people of the Commonwealth, provide meaningful, inclusive opportunities for people to participate in agency decisions that affect their lives and ensure a diverse workforce that reflects the communities served by the agency.

###

You just read:

MassDEP Fines Nasoya Foods USA for Hazardous Waste Violations at its Tofu Manufacturing Facility in Ayer 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.