Vice Fund (Symbol: VICEX) Expands Its Roots
Vice Fund’s Four Core Sectors: Alcohol, Gaming, Tobacco, and DefenseDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Way back in August of 2002, The Vice Fund launched and became what we believe to be a household name quickly. One of the first in its “sin stock” category, the Vice Fund received all kinds of media attention, from Good Morning America to Jim Cramer and hundreds of other media hits along the way.
Over the past two decades, the fund changed its name for short periods of time. It was briefly renamed as the Vitium Global Fund, because Vitium, which is the Latin for Vice and was a slick way for the fund to calm its politically correct naysayers. It seems the Fund is no longer trying to tip-toe around, recently adding cannabis and psychedelics to its holdings.
VICEX is now celebrating its 20th year in business, and Portfolio Manager Paul Strehle had this to say about going back to its original name, the Vice Fund: “The fund is unapologetically going back to its original name because we believe in the four core sectors that the fund invests in, namely alcohol, gaming, tobacco, and defense. We also expanded our holdings into cannabis and psychedelic stocks in late 2021.”
Paul adds, "We believe that VICEX is an innovative and enduring fund in the competitive landscape of thematic mutual funds. We chose to go back to the fund’s original name because we believe the valuations for so-called ‘sin stocks’ are extremely compelling relative to the market at large and this is a great opportunity for us to connect with our original supporters.”
Holdings in The Vice Fund (symbol: VICEX) have the potential to display the following characteristics:
• Historically higher brand loyalty and pricing inelasticity
• Global industries that have been around for centuries
• Significant cash flow generators with the potential for attractive dividends
• Companies that are excluded by many other funds
______________________
HOW TO INVEST:
The Vice Fund (symbol: VICEX) is available on many self-directed platforms, including Schwab, Fidelity, and Pershing. You may purchase shares through brokers, financial advisors, or other financial intermediaries that distribute the funds.
You may also purchase USA Mutuals Funds directly with us. Please call our shareholder services team at 1.866.264.8783 with any questions on purchasing options. Visit our site to learn more: https://www.USAMutuals.com/how-to-invest/
______________________
ABOUT USA MUTUALS ADVISORS, INC.
USA Mutuals has been a provider of alternative investment strategies to both institutional and retail clients for nearly three decades. Originally founded in 1994 as a separate accounts manager, which converted into a public mutual trust in 2001, the company launched with a simple mandate: Create an environment in which the company’s goals and expectations are truly aligned with our investors. Visit www.USAMutuals.com to learn more.
______________________
IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION:
Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-800-MUTUALS or visit our website at www.USAMutuals.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. The performance data quoted represents past performance and current returns may be lower or higher. Share prices and investment returns fluctuate and an investor’s shares may be worth more or less than original cost upon redemption. For performance data as of the most recent month-end please call 1-866-264-8783.
______________________
IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES:
Click here for Prospectus: https://usamutuals.com/literature-and-forms/
The USA Mutuals Funds are distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC.
Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and USA Mutual Advisors, Inc. are not affiliated.
Mutual fund investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. The Fund will concentrate its net assets in industries that have significant barriers to entry including the alcoholic beverages, tobacco, gaming and defense/aerospace industries, the Fund may be subject to the risks affecting those industries, including the risk that the securities of companies within those industries will underperform due to adverse economic conditions, regulatory or legislative changes or increased competition affecting those industries, more than would a fund that invests in a wide variety of industries. The Fund invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. The Fund invests in smaller companies, which involve additional risks, such as limited liquidity and greater volatility. Derivatives may involve certain costs and risks such as liquidity, interest rate, market, credit, management and the risk that a position could not be closed when most advantageous. Investing in derivatives could result in losing more than the amount invested. If a security sold short increases in price, the Fund may have to cover its short position at a higher price than the short sale price, resulting in a loss.
6230-NLD-03102022
Shareholder Services
USA Mutuals Advisors, Inc.
+1 866-264-8783
fundinfo@usamutuals.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn