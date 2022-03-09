Next generation Digitizer cards smash transfer speed barriers

Model M5i.3337-x16 with a maximum speed of 6.4 GS/s at 12-bit

Massive data streaming at 12.8 GB per second enables realtime processing at 6.4 GS/s and 12-bit resolution

The faster bus on the M5i products is a game changer. It allows continuous streaming of all the data directly to very advanced processing systems. No data is missed as it is processed as it arrives.” — Oliver Rovini, Technical Director at Spectrum Instrumentation