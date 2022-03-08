5G Infrastructure Market Emerging Growth, Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising government focus to develop smart cities

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5G infrastructure market is expected to reach a market size of USD 75.55 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key driving factor includes increasing demand for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connections in various industries. Increasing demand for mobile data services for improved coverage is further expected to fuel growth of the global 5G infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. Rising government focus to develop smart cities is also expected to propel global 5G infrastructure market growth.

The high cost of implementing 5G infrastructure is expected to hamper growth of the global 5G infrastructure market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The study is a professional probe into the revenue generated and capacity estimates for the 5G Infrastructure market for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 empower the business owners to maintain a competitive edge over their rivals. The research further examines and provides data on the market by type, application and geography interspersed with illustrations and other graphical representations. The market analysis not only determines the attractiveness of the industry but also the evolving challenges and opportunities and their association with the weaknesses and strengths of prominent market leaders. Other factors taken into consideration when studying the industry include profitability, manufacturing capability, distribution channels and industry cost structure and major success factors.

Additionally, the report also gives an insight into product portfolios, costs, sales, production capacities, and market players. Raw materials, demand analysis, product flow, and distribution channels have been studied and surveyed extensively in this research report. The key growth trends and opportunities are offered through a thorough investigation and examination of the market. A detailed course of development is offered in the report along with insights into businesses connected with it, which include firms, industries, organizations, vendors, and local manufacturers.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, Aviat Networks, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., and CommScope Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2021-2028. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights of Report

Increasing implementation of 5G radio access network is driving revenue growth of the hardware segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 62.2% over the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the sub-6 GHz segment is expected to lead among the other spectrum segments in the global 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period due to rising usage of sub-6 GHz signals for developing smart cities.

Increasing deployment of non-standalone architecture to integrate 5G infrastructure with existing LTE infrastructure is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the non-standalone segment in the global 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the enterprise segment is expected to lead among the other end-use segments in the global 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for higher bandwidth for virtual meetings.

Factors such as robust presence of domestic and international market players such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ZTE Corporation, among others in countries in Asia Pacific, are resulting in the market in the region accounting for comparatively larger revenue share than other regional markets.

The study segments the complete 5G Infrastructure market on the basis of different application, end-use, end-user, and production capability. From a business standpoint, the industry has been thoroughly examined across various countries located in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others. The size of the industry for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 is evaluated on the basis of current sales figures and past financial report can be used to forecast the future sales.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of component, spectrum, architecture, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Support & Maintenance

Implementation & Integration

Consulting

Training & Education

Hardware

Core Network

Radio Access Network

Backhaul & Transport

Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

mm Wave

Sub-6 GHz

High Band

Mid Band

Low Band

Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Standalone

Non-standalone

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Industrial

Retail

Logistics

Enterprise

Defense

Residential

Government

Energy & Power

Others

Overview of the 5G Infrastructure Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the 5G Infrastructure industry

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size and the growth rate of the 5G Infrastructure market for the forecast period 2021 - 2028?

What are key drivers believed to shape the future of the market during the estimated period?

What are the prominent industry players dominating the 5G Infrastructure market during the forecast period?

What are the major trends influencing the development of the industry?

What are the key challenges likely to hinder the progress of the market?

What are major opportunities and threats encountered by the business owners operating in the business vertical?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

