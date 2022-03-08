Global Organic Food Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $416,049.7 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 12.4% during the Forecast Timeframe from 2020-2027 [137-Pages] | Confirmed by Research Dive

The global organic food market is predicted to witness significant growth during the analysis period, owing to the increasing awareness among millennials regarding organic food worldwide. Based on food type, the fruits and vegetable sub-segment is expected to be most lucrative. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the maximum share over the analysis period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global organic food market is envisioned to generate a revenue of $416,049.7 million and rise at a CAGR of 12.4% throughout the estimated period from 2020-2027.

Segments of the Organic Food Market

The report has been divided the organic food market into segments based on food type and region.

Food Type: Fruits and Vegetables Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

Based on food type, the organic food market is divided into several sub-segments namely, fruits and vegetables, meat, fish and poultry, dairy products, frozen and processed foods, and others. Among these, the fruits and vegetable sub-segment valued for $63,549.4 million in 2019 and is predicted to be most lucrative and grow at a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period. This is mainly because there is no use of chemical fertilizers or chemical pesticides in the production of organic fruits and vegetables. Furthermore, the rising cultivation of various organic fruits and vegetables all across the globe to meet the demand for various organic products is expected to bolster the growth of the organic food market sub-segment during the analysis timeframe.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Have Maximum Share of the Organic Food Market

Based on region, the organic food market is divided into regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among all classified regions, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for $21,712.9 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period. The strong existence of several manufacturers of organic food in this region is projected to create various growth opportunities for the regional growth of the organic food market during the estimated period.

On the other hand, the North America region generated $59,305.4 million in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 13.1% during the analysis timeframe. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for organic food among the population of this region. In addition, the presence of a large number of leading retail shops in this region such as Costco, Walmart, and many others, is expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the forecast time period.

Dynamics of the Organic Food Market

With the growing awareness among millennials about the multiple benefits of using organic food, owing to the absence of any kind of chemicals, fertilizers, or preservatives in their production, the market is predicted to experience a remarkable growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the increase in the income level among the population and enhanced distribution channels are the factors expected to amplify the growth of the organic food market over the analysis period. However, the high cost of organic food because of larger labor inputs and greater diverseness of industries may hinder the growth of the market during the analysis estimated timeframe.

Key Players of the Organic Food Market

The major players of the organic food market include

Whole Foods Market IP. L.P. Newman’s Own, Inc. Frito-Lay The Kroger Co., Inc. Dole Food Co., Inc. Clif Bar & Company Organic Valley Dean Foods, and many more.

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies and tactics such as product development, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations to procure a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in November 2021, Eat Well Group, a leading integrated plant-based food investment company, has announced its acquisition with Amara Organic Foods, a renowned organic baby food brand. With this acquisition, Amara is aiming to strengthen its base by integrating with Eat Well Group and the companies are aiming to deliver fresh, and low-sugar baby products that are barely processed and stable during storage. - Check how organic food is predicted to create more growth opportunity for the investors in the estimated time frame

Further, the report also presents other vital aspects including product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, and the latest strategic developments.

