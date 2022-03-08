Medical Device Connectivity Market Emerging Trends, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Rising implementation of health information exchange solutions in healthcare industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Research Report is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Medical Device Connectivity market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Medical Device Connectivity market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2028

medical device connectivity market size reached USD 1.49 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global medical device connectivity market revenue is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for better medical device management in the healthcare industry. Rising need for automatic data entry systems in healthcare facilities is expected to further boost global medical device connectivity market growth. Increasing implementation of health information exchange solutions in the healthcare industry is also expected to boost market growth going ahead.

However, concerns regarding cyber-attacks and high deployment costs of medical device connectivity systems are key factors expected to hamper growth of the global medical device connectivity market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample of this market research report At https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/474

In addition, the study probes into the major factors such as import and export status, consumption volume, supply chain management, production capability and spending power to help business owners, stakeholders as well as field marketing executives zero in on profitable business strategies and stay competitive. A thorough analysis of intense competition among the top performers and strategies that have enabled them to occupy a strong foothold in the Medical Device Connectivity market makes the report a valuable resource for product owners exploring new avenues. All the vital information is presented through charts, graphs and tables and can be refereed for an industry specific presentation.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Medical Device Connectivity market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

Based on the competitive landscape, the market report analyzes the key companies operating in the industry:

Infosys Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Medtronic plc, Cerner Corporation, Digi International Inc., Lantronix, Inc., Masimo Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., and Baxter International Inc.

The report segments the Medical Device Connectivity market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

Key Highlights in the Report

The medical device integration segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share and register a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period. Integration of medical devices is a software-based solution that remotely collects and combines the patient's vital signs through various medical devices at the same time, and deployment of this software has been increasing due to convenience in terms of usage, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

Rising adoption of medical device connectivity systems to incorporate medical devices with Electronic Medical Records and Electronic Health Records is driving revenue growth of implementation & integration segment.

The wireless segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share contribution to the global market during the forecast period. Wireless systems enable offering of high level of healthcare service and improved treatments as doctors constantly receive real-time information about patients, and this is a key factor driving preference across healthcare sectors.

The hospital segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share among the end-use segments during the forecast period. Rising adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in hospitals is projected to fuel revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The global Medical Device Connectivity market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Medical Device Connectivity market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Medical Device Connectivity market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global medical device connectivity market on the basis of solution, service, technology, end-use, and region.

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Interface Devices

Telemetry Systems

Connectivity Hubs

Medical Device Integration

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Training

Support & Maintenance

Consulting

Implementation & Integration

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Wireless

Wired

Hybrid

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Ambulatory Care Centers

Hospitals

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Home Healthcare Centers

Others

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report, click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-device-connectivity-market

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Medical Device Connectivity Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Medical Device Connectivity Market

Buy Now - Medical Device Connectivity Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/474

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization of the report, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is suited to your requirements.

Check out more related studies published by Emergen Research:

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market

Food Tech Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-tech-market

Healthcare IT Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-it-market

5G Millimeter Wave Repeater Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-millimeter-wave-repeater-market

Spatial Augmented Reality (SAR) Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/spatial-augmented-reality-market

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/printed-circuit-board-design-software-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.