IFC GLOBAL MANAGER, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE MARTINE VALCIN AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Corporate governance and ESG expert is the latest advisor from the IFC - International Finance Corporation to earn this distinction.

Martine is a forward-looking leader who inspires others to bring important ESG and general governance issues to a place of prominence at IFC portfolio companies and emerging markets more broadly.” — David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute

The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Martine Valcin of Washington, DC in the United States.

Martine serves as the Global Manager, Corporate Governance and ESG Advisory, Knowledge and Learning for the IFC-International Finance Corporation. She leads IFC's corporate governance risk function and ESG capacity-building initiatives at a global level over a wide range of issues such as disclosure and transparency, sustainable finance and women business leadership. She is a seasoned business executive with extensive experience in corporate finance, ESG, and capital markets. Before her work with the IFC, Martine served as the Senior Director, Responsible Investment for PSP Investments in Montréal, Canada. She has spent the bulk of her career at the Toronto Stock Exchange where she held the position of Director, Listed Issuer Services for ten years. Martine earned her MBA from HEC Montréal and her Master's Degree in Industrial Relations from Queen's University in Canada.

"I have had the pleasure of working with Martine as we bring members of the IFC governance team through our program," said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of the DCRO Institute. "She is a forward-looking leader who inspires others to bring important ESG and general governance issues to a place of prominence at IFC portfolio companies and emerging markets more broadly. They are very fortunate to work with someone having her skills and commitment to their success," he continued.

The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to those who have completed an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents.

"The Qualified Risk Director education program provides a comprehensive and unique approach, bringing together leadership skills, risk management, and forward-looking thinking," said Ms. Valcin. "The course strikes the proper balance between theoretical and practical elements, and the faculty's diversity in terms of skills, experience, and geographies provides additional value to the program."

The Certificate in Risk Governance is awarded to graduates of The Board Members' Course on Risk. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty.

About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value.

