Global GIS Software Market Expected to Reach $7.86 billion by 2025

Allied Market Research Logo

The Asia-Pacific GIS software market is expected to grow at a highest CAGR in the near future due to development of smart cities projects.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market share, key segments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global GIS software market was valued at $3.24 billion in 2017 and is expected to hit $7.86 billion in 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2018 to 2025.

To Explore More, Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5259

Increase in adoption of GIS for facilities management, integration of GIS with mainstream technologies for business intelligence, rise in demand for GIS software for smart cities development, and urban planning have fueled the growth of the global GIS software Market. On the other hand, high cost and availability of open-source GIS software have hampered the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, adoption of advanced technologies such as AR, VR, and IoT for GIS, emerging technologies such as geospatial AI, and development of 4D GIS Software have created a number of opportunities in the market.

Based on the type of GIS software, the desktop GIS segment held the highest market share in 2017, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market. Being the most commonly used GIS solution, it has got all the basic functionalities of GIS, which in turn, has worked as the prime driving factor behind its growth. Simultaneously, the others segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. The report also offers insights on server GIS, developer GIS, and mobile GIS.

Based on end-user, the transportation and logistics segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total market in 2017 and is anticipated to remain dominant by 2025. Increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as connected cars, advanced telematics, and navigation systems has spurred the growth. Simultaneously, the agriculture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the study period.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5259

Based on end-user, the transportation and logistics segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the total market in 2017 and is anticipated to remain dominant by 2025. Increase in adoption of advanced technologies such as connected cars, advanced telematics, and navigation systems has spurred the growth. Simultaneously, the agriculture segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the study period.

Based on region, North America contributed to more than one-third of the total market in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The factors contributing to the highest share of this market in the region include large amount of data generated everyday by multiple organizations and adoption of advanced technologies as well as digitalization.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Passenger Information System Market

2. Passenger Display System Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.