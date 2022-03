Demand For Bio-Based Coatings Are High, Prompting An Expansion Rate of Over 3% CAGR, Globally | Report Fact.MR

Industrial Floor Coatings Market

Rising Penetration of Bio-Based Floor Coatings In The Market, Owing To Growing Environmental Concerns | Report Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / --Industrial Floor Coatings Market Share & Trends Analysis, By Binder Type (Epoxy Industrial Floor Coatings, Polyaspartic Industrial Floor Coatings), By End-Use ( Industrial Floor Coatings for Manufacturing , Industrial Floor Coatings for Food Processing, Others) & By Region Forecast, 2021-2031Industrial Floor Coatings market analysis by Fact MR identifies leading segments in terms of Binder Type, End-Use, and Region. The study is intended to inform businesses about key trends influencing the behavior patterns of consumers. It also offers recommendations to help them make informed decisions and navigate through unforeseen challenges.Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR recently published a report on the global market for industrial floor coatings. As per the study, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of around 3%, reaching almost US$ 7 billion by 2031. Extensive application of industrial floor coatings is likely across the manufacturing industry, attributed to widespread industrialization.Significant gains were recorded in the past, with the market being valued at nearly US$ 6 billion in 2019. Recessionary impacts ushered in by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis led to a moderate crunch, closing in at around US$ 5 billion in 2020. Manufacturers are increasingly tilting towards bio-based floor coatings, keeping in mind emerging sustainability trends associated with producing industrial goods.To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request a sampleRoquette Freres, for instance, is a prominent bio-based floor coatings manufacturer, offering the POLYSORBmonomer and the BIOSUCCINUMbio succinic acid. The former offers high scratch, temperature, and UV resistance, while also imparting excellent surface hardness. Both enable 100% renewable resins and comprise 60-70% renewable materials such as oils or fatty acids.Rapid industrialization is influencing growth in industrial constructionsThe industrial building is being influenced by rapid industrialization, particularly in emerging economies. Because of increased environmental concerns among end-users, bio-based floor coatings are projected to gain traction, presenting prospects for big producers.Because of their ease of installation and ability to use the floor immediately after coating, bio-based materials in floor coating will see a significant increase in adoption. To expand their bio-based industrial coatings product portfolios, many firms are forming worldwide alliances with established businesses and government agencies.Key Takeaways from Market StudyEpoxy industrial floor coatings to surpass US$ 4 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of around 4%Polyaspartic industrial floor coatings to surge at a CAGR of nearly 3% during the forecast periodBy end use, industrial floor coatings for the manufacturing sector to experience a volume CAGR of over 5%The U.S. to generate high growth prospects, surpassing US$ 1 billion in 2020, amid a robust manufacturing sectorStringent workplace safety rules to pivot demand across China, with the market here expanding at a CAGR of over 6%The market in Germany to experience moderate growth, expanding at approximately 2% CAGR“Constant usage of factory premises to ensure continuous supplies across key industries are prompting unit owners to develop robust industrial floors so as to avoid wear and tear, abrasion, and corrosion, prompting the increased application of industrial floor coatings,” opines a Fact.MR analyst.Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed InsightsKey Market Segments CoveredBinder TypeEpoxy Industrial Floor CoatingsPolyaspartic Industrial Floor CoatingsEnd UseIndustrial Floor Coatings for ManufacturingIndustrial Floor Coatings for Aviation & TransportationIndustrial Floor Coatings for Food ProcessingIndustrial Floor Coatings for Other End UsesFull Access of this Report Is Available atRegionNorth AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaLatin AmericaOceaniaMiddle East & AfricaCompetitive LandscapeThe Market insights of Industrial Floor Coatings will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Industrial Floor Coatings MarketGuiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Industrial Floor Coatings market and offering solutionsAssessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprintsProvides an understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothlyHelping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peersOffers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of the Industrial Floor Coatings market.Some prominent industrial floor coating manufacturers include BASF SE, PPG Industries, A&I Coatings, Akzo Nobel N.V., Florock Polymer Flooring, Ardex Endura (India) Limited, Pro Maintenance Inc., Grand Polycoats, 3M Company, ArmorPoxy and Roto Polymers, and Chemicals.In July 2020, Florock Polymer Flooring introduced the FloroStoneTM Cove as part of its decorative epoxy industrial flooring line, which creates a seamless transition from floor to wall and eliminates hard-to-reach 90-degree angles along the edges of the floor, limiting accumulation of microbes to provide a more hygienic environment.In December 2019, BASF SE introduced the MasterTop XTC solution formulated with the XolutecTM technology, an inorganic modified high-density crosslinking polymer that provides seamless cleaning floor cleaning and is also highly user-friendly.3M CompanyA&I CoatingsAkzo Nobel N.VPPG IndustriesBASF SEGrand PolycoatsFlorock Polymer FlooringArdex Endura (India) Pvt. Ltd.Apurva India Private LimitedArmorPoxyPro Maintenance Inc.Get More InsightsMore Insights AvailableFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the industrial floor coatings market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. 